351 days of news: The biggest story each day of 2020 in Butler County

Thursday, Jan. 2: Popular longtime Butler County restaurant closes

Friday, Jan. 3: Discovery of mystery tank slows work on Middletown building destroyed by fire

Saturday, Jan. 4: ’Overwhelmed, stunned and thankful’: Fairfield Twp. man fighting to find kidney for wife

Week 2

Sunday, Jan. 5: Former city council member named Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year

Monday, Jan. 6: Talawanda student dies in Indiana crash

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Documents show new allegations for Edgewood athletic director

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Mothers give emotional statements before Hamilton man sentenced for child rape, filming act

Thursday, Jan. 9: Fairfield teen faces felony weapons charge after knives found at high school

Friday, Jan. 10: Hamilton man who avoided 2 WWII bomber crashes celebrates 100th birthday

Saturday, Jan. 11: Mary Jo Huisman wins 700th career game in Talawanda win over Ross

Week 3

Sunday, Jan. 12: Fairfield jeweler celebrates 30 years in business after humble beginnings

Monday, Jan. 13: Jungle Jim’s expanding its Fairfield location with new tenants

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Large employer sells Fairfield site for $6.3M, plans to relocate

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Company doubling headquarters in move to growing Mason park

Thursday, Jan. 16: Butler County RV business owner pleads guilty to assaulting wife

Friday, Jan. 17: Large crowd attends ceremony for new Middletown police chief

Saturday, Jan. 18: Hamilton girl battling cancer surprised with white horse dressed as unicorn

Week 4

Sunday, Jan. 19: Rick and Amy Woo: From P&G employees to Middletown restaurant owners

Monday, Jan. 20: Longtime sheriff’s deputy and bailiff ‘did more in one life than most would do in five’

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Future still uncertain for 2 Miami professors suspended over drug-related plant in Hamilton

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Ron D’Epifanio, Fairfield city council member and former mayor, dies at 78

Thursday, Jan. 23: New restaurant coming to closed O’Charley’s space in West Chester

Friday, Jan. 24: Coroner: Multiple gunshot wounds killed Fairfield woman, 23, in October homicide

Saturday, Jan. 25: Butler County medical pot store says business boomed in first months

Week 5

Sunday, Jan. 26: Family seeking answers one year after Hamilton teen’s shooting death

Monday, Jan. 27: Famous Butler County dog ‘Trooper’ makes surprise visit to Atrium staff

Tuesday, Jan. 28: 2 possible coronavirus cases reported at Miami University

Wednesday, Jan. 29: New Dunkin’ opens in former Middletown pizza restaurant space

Thursday, Jan. 30: Coronavirus testing: Precautions continue as Butler County waits for Miami student results

Friday, Jan. 31: Children of suspect in 4 West Chester homicides now living in California

Saturday, Feb. 1

Week 6

Sunday, Feb. 2: Car wash chain expands in Butler County with new location

Monday, Feb. 3: Middletown motorcycle, powersports dealer to move into former Target building

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Middletown man receives maximum sentence for sexual conduct with teen

Wednesday, Feb. 5: ‘My feelings are very mixed’: Miami professor reacts to reinstatement after drug-related plant controversy

Thursday, Feb. 6: Councilwoman to resign after judge declines to clear her felony record

Friday, Feb. 7: Man pleads guilty to Butler County scam after attempting to flee to China

Saturday, Feb. 8: Family remembers woman killed in Monroe as kind-hearted mother of 3

Week 7

Sunday, Feb. 9: Repeated vandalism has Hamilton urban garden facing ‘tough decisions’

Monday, Feb. 10: This former ‘drug palace’ has plans for new life along South Hamilton Crossing

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Madison seeks interim superintendent as district leader takes medical leave

Wednesday, Feb. 12: 1 of 3 teens admits guilt in Middletown shooting death

Thursday, Feb. 13: New Miami school board fills vacancy caused by lack of candidates

Friday, Feb. 14: Videographer pleads no contest to assault charges from Carlisle football game

Saturday, Feb. 15: World-class Native American earthwork attraction envisioned for Butler County

Week 8

Sunday, Feb. 16: Church community responds to shocking death of bus driver

Monday, Feb. 17: Police: Franklin officer shoots dog after being attacked behind Waffle House

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Notorious Butler County intersection sees yet another crash as roundabout looms

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Skydiver for Middletown team killed in jump accident remembered as friend, father

Thursday, Feb. 20: Longtime Butler County hamburger restaurant reopens under old name

Friday, Feb. 21: Man indicted for rape, child porn charges in Butler County

Saturday, Feb. 22: Friend of woman who died in Rumpke truck crash: ‘The world needs more Beverlys’

Week 9

Sunday, Feb. 23: 3 Middletown victims ID’d in fatal wrong-way crash on I-75

Monday, Feb. 24: A Hamilton couple lit a prairie on fire to help wildflowers thrive

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Hamilton bus driver builds wheelchair ramp for special needs student

Wednesday, Feb. 26: West Chester man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from investigators pretending to be teen

Thursday, Feb. 27: Missing dog, burned in Middletown house fire, found after 6 days

Friday, Feb. 28: ‘Let Hamilton keep its history’: Letter sets up effort to preserve 1860s railroad station

Saturday, Feb. 29: Miami to build $96M academic building, first in more than a decade

Week 10

Sunday, March 1: Too much ‘sales chasing’? Lakota Schools’ actions called hurtful for business

Monday, March 2: Longtime Butler County mobile home park cleared to take advantage of coming Spooky Nook

Tuesday, March 3: Wilbur Cohen remembered for dedication to family, support of Middletown

Wednesday, March 4: ‘I just want to say I am sorry’: Teen speaks to victim’s family before sentencing in Middletown homicide

Thursday, March 5: Longtime Butler County judge dies at 77

Friday, March 6: ‘I don’t know, everybody bleeding’: Video of West Chester homicides suspect shown for the first time

Saturday, March 7: New Third + Dayton apartments open to general public in Hamilton

Week 11

Sunday, March 8: Butler County man wants to make cancer journey easier for families

Monday, March 9: Victim, Fairfield officers ID’d from fatal officer-involved shooting

Tuesday, March 10: Miami suspends face-to-face classes through at least April 12 amid coronavirus concerns

Wednesday, March 11: Butler County Sheriff cancels jail visitation, boosts dispatch center staffing

Thursday, March 12: Sexual gratification debated in ex-teacher’s child sex crimes trial

Friday, March 13: East basketball senior on halt to historic season: ‘It’s just not getting closure that makes it so hard’

Saturday, March 14: With first coronavirus cases confirmed, Butler County officials stress calm

Week 12

Sunday, March 15: Police: Shots fired at Traders World Flea Market, one injured

Monday, March 16: Butler County restaurants, bars reacting to indoor service shutdown

Tuesday, March 17: Butler County lawmaker ‘embarrassed’ by primary election postponement

Wednesday, March 18: Butler County deputies fitted with masks, equipment as coronavirus precaution

Thursday, March 19: One dead in plane crash in southern Warren County

Friday, March 20: Retail closures continue in the Butler County region during coronavirus slowdown

Saturday, March 21: School families flocking to schools, bus stops for free student meals in southwest Ohio

Week 13

Sunday, March 22: Coronavirus stay-at-home order issued in Ohio: What businesses are considered essential?

Monday, March 23: National Guard begins work in Butler County today

Tuesday, March 24: Living through coronavirus: Delivering pizzas in costume to keep a Middletown skating rink running

Wednesday, March 25: Tense moments in teen’s sentencing for Middletown fatal shooting as mother is charged after removal

Thursday, March 26: Butler County Jail releases hundreds of inmates to ease crowding for coronavirus concerns

Friday, March 27: Police: Hamilton homicide stemmed from deception, two women indicted

Saturday, March 28: After Food Network appearance, Monroe man starts new food truck in Butler County

Week 14

Sunday, March 29: Solid Rock Church continues public worship services during coronavirus outbreak

Monday, March 30: Middletown installs 4 public handwashing stations during pandemic

Tuesday, March 31: First Butler County coronavirus death reported in Hamilton

Wednesday, April 1: Hamilton firefighters to be quarantined after first Butler County coronavirus death

Thursday, April 2: ‘I want everyone to stay safe’: Warren County fifth-grader sewing protective masks at home

Friday, April 3: ‘It is really bizarre’: 911 call about mysterious car starts Middletown double homicide investigation

Saturday, April 4: Campers donated to Butler County Sheriff’s Office to help first responders rest during pandemic

Week 15

Sunday, April 5: Solid Rock pastor targets reaction to church’s services during Sunday sermon

Monday, April 6: Man dies in fire outside Middletown apartment complex

Tuesday, April 7: Shared Harvest Foodbank director: We’ve given away 2 months worth of food in 2 weeks

Wednesday, April 8: Hamilton neighborhood gets creative for walking Easter egg hunt

Thursday, April 9: Protecting children: Butler County coping with changes to monitoring cases, foster care options

Friday, April 10: Hamilton cleaning equipment company sees big boost during coronavirus pandemic

Saturday, April 11: Coroner’s office needs help in locating Middletown man’s family

Week 16

Sunday, April 12: Wedding postponed? Party missed? No job? Put on a bunny suit

Monday, April 13: Middletown man who was WWII veteran, guard for President Roosevelt dies at 96

Tuesday, April 14: Talawanda Schools treasurer third to die from coronavirus in Butler County

Wednesday, April 15: Monroe business lays off 233 workers because of coronavirus slowdown

Thursday, April 16: Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 near Cincinnati

Friday, April 17: Atrium doctor, husband design device to protect health care workers from coronavirus

Saturday, April 18: Butler County religious institutions learning new ways to minister amid coronavirus

Week 17

Sunday, April 19: He can’t visit his wife of 67 years. So every night, this Hamilton man plays her a piano concert

Monday, April 20: Coronavirus in Ohio prisons: For Hamilton woman, ‘The stress … is horrible’

Tuesday, April 21: Fairfield homicide: Roommate hadn’t seen victim in days before finding body in apartment

Wednesday, April 22: Woman stabbed multiple times in Hamilton in apparent domestic incident

Thursday, April 23: Madison school board member charged with domestic violence

Friday, April 24: Executive at center of Dynus scandal to be released from federal prison early

Saturday, April 25: Supporting health care workers: Parking lot thank-yous inspiring Butler County hospitals

Week 18

Sunday, April 26: Butler County family coping with 12-year-old’s cancer diagnosis amid coronavirus

Monday, April 27: Butler County Jail adds camera to take body temperature during coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, April 28: Unofficial results: Hamilton street-repair levy narrowly passes

Wednesday, April 29: 4 injured, including 2 kids, in drive-by Butler County shooting

Thursday, April 30: Butler man charged with 2 counts of unlawful sex with a minor

Friday, May 1: Popular Hamilton restaurant re-opens with curbside service

Saturday, May 2: Hamilton Schools’ Big Blue supporters make big noise to honor seniors

Week 19

Sunday, May 3: ‘We’ve got to get back open’: Restaurant owners frustrated with Ohio’s guidance

Monday, May 4: Butler County schools offer parking lot wi-fi for students who can’t connect from home

Tuesday, May 5: Pastor now preaches to photos as Middletown congregation adjusts

Wednesday, May 6: Butler County stalls searches for two key positions, and raises could be next

Thursday, May 7: 2 Edgewood athletes hospitalized after crash in Fairfield

Friday, May 8: Butler County man given jail sentence for death of dog found with rocks in stomach

Saturday, May 9: Army combat veteran opens new Butler County bakery during coronavirus pandemic

Week 20

Sunday, May 10: Mother’s Day: 2 women tell their stories of becoming mothers in Butler County during coronavirus

Monday, May 11: Butler County’s only drive-in theater holds second grand opening of 2020 — with new rules

Tuesday, May 12: More than 300 ballots delivered too late in Butler County for presidential primary

Wednesday, May 13: Business that operates ‘car vending machines’ coming to Butler County, planning 400 jobs

Thursday, May 14: ‘A bright spot to the confinement’: Hamilton brothers build new tool to visit mother in nursing home

Friday, May 15: Police: Teen confesses to Middletown fatal shooting after failing lie detector test

Saturday, May 16: Well-known Hamilton coach changing careers to open new restaurant at The Marcum

Week 21

Sunday, May 17: Hamilton company thriving after relocating to run-down Lindenwald warehouse

Monday, May 18: Middletown selects official from Wisconsin as new city manager

Tuesday, May 19: Construction launches on new $3M Butler County event center

Wednesday, May 20: A day of flooding in Butler County: Evacuations, closures and soaked conditions

Thursday, May 21: PHOTOS: Butler County restaurants open for in-person dining

Friday, May 22: YWCA wins key financing for new Hamilton campus, apartments

Saturday, May 23: A week in high school graduations: Drive-in theater, dressed-up bus, Land of Illusion and more

Week 22

Sunday, May 24: Middletown will pay more to feed jail inmates, and some officials aren’t happy

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day: 6 stories of area servicemen who died serving their country

Tuesday, May 26: Man admits to stealing Middletown cruiser, crashing into another in ‘ambush’ incident

Wednesday, May 27: Police chief: Hamilton 8-year-old shot and killed by boy playing with gun in Cincinnati

Thursday, May 28: Middletown boutique owner closes store to focus on wine shop and bar

Friday, May 29: Hamilton school board tours large Spooky Nook site to gauge benefit for students

Saturday, May 30: Temperature checks highlighted by Butler County lawmaker’s Statehouse refusal

Week 23

Sunday, May 31: Hundreds march in Hamilton to protest after death of George Floyd

Monday, June 1: ‘I write from my angered, but hopeful heart’: Middletown schools leader shares protests message with students

Tuesday, June 2: Crowd gathers at West Chester protest event as township sets curfew

Wednesday, June 3: Protesters kneel, chant in downtown Hamilton for city’s second event after George Floyd’s death

Thursday, June 4: Longtime Middletown eye doctor, giant of Middie sports support dies at 98

Friday, June 5: Miami University officials: Professor accused of making racist remark at Oxford protest

Saturday, June 6: Crowd marches through Fairfield, kneels at park in protest

Week 24

Sunday, June 7: Lakota East grad changing life after prison stint: ‘Past doesn’t determine the future’

Monday, June 8: 2 arrested in Hamilton after shooting incident in Oxford

Tuesday, June 9: ‘A second home for our artists’: Hamilton studio reopens for special needs adults

Wednesday, June 10: Investigators spend night looking for persons of interest in Liberty Twp. shooting

Thursday, June 11: Victim in fatal Liberty Twp. park shooting was Fairfield football standout, recent graduate

Friday, June 12: Unique seating will help Hamilton reopen RiversEdge for summer concerts

Saturday, June 13: Hamilton demonstrators march ‘to show solidarity’

Week 25

Sunday, June 14: Dozens of dogs discovered in overwhelmed Monroe house now finding new homes

Monday, June 15: Business serving alcohol-filled slushies preparing to open at Liberty Center

Tuesday, June 16: Deaths of 2 recent Fairfield High School graduates shake community

Wednesday, June 17: Middletown fire chief battling cancer, awaiting liver

Thursday, June 18: Hamilton man convicted in arson that killed firefighter dies in prison, likely of coronavirus

Friday, June 19: Workers take Juneteenth knee to also honor Floyd at Cincinnati Children’s Liberty campus

Saturday, June 20: Search continues for Fairfield Twp. man whose abandoned car was found at Hueston Woods

Week 26

Sunday, June 21: Officials say Spooky Nook will benefit locals, not just travelers: Here are 6 ways

Monday, June 22: Middletown could change public comment rules after wave of skydiving business discussion

Tuesday, June 23: Boy, 2, who drowned in Ross Twp. was ‘the happiest child you would ever meet’

Wednesday, June 24: LGBTQ community joins protests to call for better understanding in Butler County

Thursday, June 25: Fairfield could change street names noting Confederate generals

Friday, June 26: West Chester police chief faces accusations from 2 captains, one resigns

Saturday, June 27: New Fairfield business park on Liberty Mutual site expected to bring hundreds of new jobs

Week 27

Sunday, June 28: Paris native, single mother, salon owner: Middletown woman’s unexpected life celebrated at 100

Monday, June 29: Franklin Confederate monument vandalized, police seek help in finding suspect

Tuesday, June 30: Audit cites charter school that operates in Hamilton for major misspending, conflict of interest

Wednesday, July 1: Butler County native gains national attention for standing as teammates kneel for national anthem

Thursday, July 2: Butler County lawmaker, husband asked to leave Gettysburg museum for refusing to wear masks

Friday, July 3: Fairfield ZIP code leads Butler County in coronavirus cases, mayor stresses prevention

Saturday, July 4: Hamilton businessman, celebrated golfer dies at 84

Week 28

Sunday, July 5: Smith Park baseball field comes back to life in Middletown

Monday, July 6: New Butler County convention center will be major part of Spooky Nook project

Tuesday, July 7: Court docs: Man accused of putting woman’s body in barrel went to prison for child porn conviction

Wednesday, July 8: Middletown mural to support Black Lives Matter on business plywood

Thursday, July 9: Police presence closes emergency department at Mercy Fairfield

Friday, July 10: More complaints of inappropriate behavior lodged against West Chester police chief

Saturday, July 11: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’: Butler County man loses home after wind storm topples tree

Week 29

Sunday, July 12: New city manager sets up life in Middletown before starting job Monday

Monday, July 13: Champion Paper railroad tracks disappearing this week in Hamilton

Tuesday, July 14: Middletown officer must be cleared before returning to duty after fatal motorcycle crash

Wednesday, July 15: Police: 1 killed in construction accident in Hamilton

Thursday, July 16: Car crash claims life of high school student from Middletown

Friday, July 17: Spooky Nook’s plans show riverfront brewpub, residential units, grocery store in Hamilton

Saturday, July 18: Two devastating Butler County apartment fires show role of Red Cross

Week 30

Sunday, July 19: Butler County agency receives $800K to expand services for those who need financial help

Monday, July 20: Man arrested at Kings Island after cross-county police chase

Tuesday, July 21: West Chester puts police chief, captain on notice with improvement plans

Wednesday, July 22: Butler County officials react to Ohio Speaker’s arrest

Thursday, July 23: Hamilton man charged with animal cruelty after saying he heard voices

Friday, July 24: Butler County lawmaker says he will donate contribution to charity amid state investigation

Saturday, July 25: Motorcycle dealership opens in large former Middletown Target location

Week 31

Sunday, July 26: New sports bar, entertainment space planned for key Main Street block in Hamilton

Monday, July 27: Hamilton business damaged in early-morning break-in on Sunday

Tuesday, July 28: ‘That should pretty well finish it’: New I-75 interchange officially opens after bridge work

Wednesday, July 29: PHOTOS: Butler County Fair changes to hold 2020 event

Thursday, July 30: Clothing depot closes in Middletown after more than 50 years

Friday, July 31: Monroe councilman criticized for comments about masks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Bar owner hopes to curb crime on Hamilton’s South B Street as he eyes expansion

Week 32

Sunday, Aug. 2: Family grieves for Fairfield sisters who died a month apart after contracting coronavirus

Monday, Aug. 3: Liberty Twp. bar transforms kitchen with help of food truck, hot dog stand

Tuesday, Aug. 4: ‘It’s really nasty to do this to a local business’: Monroe to revoke tax deal for Rivertown Brewery

Wednesday, Aug. 5: ‘We are flat out of money’: Coronavirus challenges close Hamilton bar, coffee shop

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hamilton man, 35, killed after car crashes into utility pole

Friday, Aug. 7: Single mother with cancer thankful for ‘amazing gift’ in Hamilton

Saturday, Aug. 8: Catholic order’s list of accused shows past of mishandling abuse allegations

Week 33

Sunday, Aug. 9: ‘It got worse’: Lebanon man describes months-long battle with coronavirus

Monday, Aug. 10: Teen sentenced for Middletown shooting death that stemmed from dispute over $10

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Dairy Queen returning to former Middletown location

Wednesday, Aug. 12: ‘It was a little strange’: Area’s first school system opens under shadow of coronavirus

Thursday, Aug. 13: Company creates ‘coworking’ space in longtime bank building in downtown Hamilton

Friday, Aug. 14: Butler County helicopter used to find pot funded by drug seizures

Saturday, Aug. 15: Remembering Hamilton!: Latest move recalls city’s effort to add exclamation point

Week 34

Sunday, Aug. 16: Mother of coronavirus-positive 9-year-old girl ‘waiting for a miracle’ in medial mystery

Monday, Aug. 17: Vandals spray paint Lakota student’s pro-police parking space artwork with ‘BLM,’ profanity

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Coroner: Middletown woman found in fire was stabbed to death, not pregnant

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Solid Rock pastor’s husband fought COVID-19: ‘We have been in the storm of our life’

Thursday, Aug. 20: K-9 finds meth outside Butler County jail in latest contraband bust

Friday, Aug. 21: Newest roundabout opens in West Chester as dangerous intersection work begins

Saturday, Aug. 22: Despite new Hamilton law, French Bauer Dairy building remains open to children, vandals

Week 35

Sunday, Aug. 23: 6 years later, historic pieces of dismantled Middletown church still stored in crates

Monday, Aug. 24: Butler County bar cited for violating health orders

Tuesday, Aug. 25: ‘Someone shot my family’: Interviews with suspect in 4 West Chester murders played during hearing

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Giant Kroger Marketplace project canceled in West Chester

Thursday, Aug. 27: Ohio Supreme Court ruling allows Madison to arm staffers

Friday, Aug. 28: Woman tells police she was held against her will at Miami fraternity house

Saturday, Aug. 29: ‘What did I do wrong?’: Isolation causes pain for families of nursing home residents

Week 36

Sunday, Aug. 30: Tattered Civil War flag, passed down from Hamilton general, to be preserved as unique Butler County treasure

Monday, Aug. 31: Middletown officer shot after chase into Warren County, suspect wanted in homicide

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Butler County Prosecutor adds new title to resume: Crime novelist

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami reports another jump in coronavirus cases

Thursday, Sept. 3: Hamilton buys properties of body shop that closed after more than 80 years

Friday, Sept. 4: This Middletown teacher lost an arm in 2015. Now he’s inspiring in international competitions

Saturday, Sept. 5: Teen sent to prison for Hamilton shooting death

Week 37

Sunday, Sept. 6: Strangers helping man with ALS rebuild Jeep for one more ride

Monday, Sept. 7: Butler County back to serving more veterans, especially younger vets

Tuesday, Sept. 8: ‘He was not afraid of the gunfire’: Shot Middletown officer discusses response of K-9 partner

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Hamilton attorney arrested for allegedly exposing himself on I-275

Thursday, Sept. 10: 5 cited after Miami student party hosted by resident positive for coronavirus

Friday, Sept. 11: Lakota board member resigned after saying of students arrested, ‘They should have shot them’

Saturday, Sept. 12: Middletown jail downgraded in latest state inspection report

Week 38

Sunday, Sept. 13: The inspiring tale of Don Barnette, who broke color barriers at Middletown and Miami

Monday, Sept. 14: Man accused of breaking leg off Jack Daniels statue, ransacking Hamilton liquor store

Tuesday, Sept. 15: ‘I’m excited for college to start’: Miami students move back to campus with extra screenings, testing

Wednesday, Sept. 16: DNA identified a man’s remains in Butler County. But how did he die?

Thursday, Sept. 17: Prostitution case brings Middletown action on massage parlors

Friday, Sept. 18: New reptile business latest to open along Hamilton’s Main Street

Saturday, Sept. 19: Butler County movie theaters reopening to smaller crowds: How is business?

Week 39

Sunday, Sept. 20: New Ohio cold case unit looking into unsolved homicide of Fairfield 15-year-old

Monday, Sept. 21: Hamilton bar cited by state for breaking coronavirus restrictions

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Officials: Person was recently saved from fire at Madison Twp. trailer where fatal blaze happened this weekend

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Hamilton man killed after being set on fire in house blaze

Thursday, Sept. 24: Shots fired call causes brief lockdown of Lakota junior high school

Friday, Sept. 25: ‘New life’ coming to former Stefano’s in Middletown: Meet Bandanas and its new owners

Saturday, Sept. 26: Sorg Opera House to host first show since pandemic started: What’s happening there

Week 40

Sunday, Sept. 27: Little Miami football flags put spotlight on student rights. What can they do?

Monday, Sept. 28: Hamilton buys property to allow 50-plus apartments, save historic double residence

Tuesday, Sept. 29: ‘I can’t move, please hurry’: Police continue to investigate Monroe father-son shootings

Wednesday, Sept. 30: ‘Invisible wounds of war’ claimed life of Navy veteran, husband of Middletown mayor

Thursday, Oct. 1: ‘I want her to haunt you’: Middletown man sentenced in emotional courtroom for killing mother, burning down her house

Friday, Oct. 2: Fast-growing paper company latest international business to locate in Hamilton

Saturday, Oct. 3: Butler County officials react to positive coronavirus test of President Trump, First Lady

Week 41

Sunday, Oct. 4: Why 2 men allegedly part of a Middletown burglary attempt were charged with murder

Monday, Oct. 5: Miami grad gives $20M gift for new campus building

Tuesday, Oct. 6: ‘He was a dope dealer with a white coat’: Hamilton pain clinic owner sentenced to 10 years

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Coronavirus: First wave of Miami dorm cases expected, won’t change on-campus living

Thursday, Oct. 8: First-day early voting in Butler County nearly triples previous record

Friday, Oct. 9: Beloved veteran Hamilton teacher dies at 57 from coronavirus

Saturday, Oct. 10: Fire in 150-year-old downtown Middletown building under investigation

Week 42

Sunday, Oct. 11: Butler County Marine killed in crash remembered for kindness, service

Monday, Oct. 12: Police: Man killed while leaving Middletown bar early Sunday morning

Tuesday, Oct. 13: ‘They are trying to run me off the road’: Franklin teen struggling to recover after fiery crash

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Trailer released for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ movie filmed in Middletown

Thursday, Oct. 15: Absentee ballots delayed in Butler County, equipment failure cited

Friday, Oct. 16: ‘I walked in there with a lot of energy’: Area freshman talks about ‘Shark Tank’ appearance

Saturday, Oct. 17: Monroe business set to begin 50th-year celebration today after roller coaster year

Week 43

Sunday, Oct. 18: Death of child ‘began the sadness’ for grieving mother using Middletown support program

Monday, Oct. 19: Miami football player finds support after father’s role in Cincinnati murder-suicide

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Man indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Butler County

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Man sentenced for starting huge New Year’s Day fire that burned for days

Thursday, Oct. 22: Second fire at Butler County motel this month under investigation

Friday, Oct. 23: How some teachers tried to get around quarantine guidelines in Warren County

Saturday, Oct. 24: State tells Butler County to keep 20% property value bump, auditor promises to keep fighting

Week 44

Sunday, Oct. 25: New Hamilton group helping vulnerable kids with animals on 6-acre farm

Monday, Oct. 26: Middletown moving to improve downtown building facades with new grants

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Madison school board member on resigning: ‘The negativity that swirls around a public office’ caused departure

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Hamilton bakery recovers from damaging summer break-in with community support

Thursday, Oct. 29: PHOTOS: Inside the new Kroger Marketplace that opened today in Liberty Twp.

Friday, Oct. 30: Thursday downpours break records more than 100 years old

Saturday, Oct. 31: Records: Man charged with fatal shooting outside Middletown bar was wearing ankle monitor at the time

Week 45

Sunday, Nov. 1: New Middletown business growing with full bar, bands and plans for dining area

Monday, Nov. 2: New Home Depot delivery hub opens in Hamilton with more than 100 jobs

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election results: 7 races and issues you need to know in Butler County

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Three-time Purple Heart recipient, Middletown Vietnam veteran dies at 72

Thursday, Nov. 5: Man sentenced for 2018 sexual assault of Miami University student

Friday, Nov. 6: Butler County sheriff to charge communities for dispatching police calls, and some aren’t happy

Saturday, Nov. 7: Warren County man’s child porn conviction overturned because of cell phone search

Week 46

Sunday, Nov. 8: Hamilton students build tables for classmates learning outside during coronavirus

Monday, Nov. 9: Harley Davidson dealer moving to West Chester, building new facility

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Downtown Middletown business owner and ‘gem of our city’ dies at 41

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day: Butler County sheriff continues honoring deep family history of service

Thursday, Nov. 12: Butler County firefighter gets probation for misuse of credit card that included Disney World trip

Friday, Nov. 13: Area lawmakers want add charges for rioting and looting following Columbus protests

Saturday, Nov. 14: Hundreds line up in Hamilton for senior food giveaway, showing need during pandemic

Week 47

Sunday, Nov. 15: Future Marine connects with fallen veterans in Hamilton cemetery project

Monday, Nov. 16: Demolition of Middletown’s Lincoln School on the horizon as city awaits final federal approvals

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Monroe police continuing its investigation of fatal crash involving teenager

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Carlisle woman convicted of abusing her baby’s corpse released early from probation

Thursday, Nov. 19: Middletown hoping to revitalize Towne Mall Galleria

Friday, Nov. 20: Hamilton chase ends with vehicles hit, man in custody

Saturday, Nov. 21: New truck helping food need part of joint venture with CARES Act funding

Week 48

Sunday, Nov. 22: Hamilton school counselor honored for helping kids grieve for relatives lost to coronavirus, other causes

Monday, Nov. 23: Butler County repurposing hundreds of lots that used to be eyesores

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Train derailment shuts down part of Route 127 in Butler County

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Butler County commissioner with coronavirus: ‘I know the tracers are not being successful’

Thursday, Nov. 26: For 14th birthday, Middletown teen used party to make meals for homeless

Friday, Nov. 27: Raising Cane’s restaurant coming to Hamilton in 2021 at former rent-to-own location

Saturday, Nov. 28: Madison Twp. residents plan to fight proposed Land of Illusion expansion ‘tooth and nail’

Week 49

Sunday, Nov. 29: Hamilton man turning 105 this week: ‘I have had a good life’

Monday, Nov. 30: Hamilton manufacturer hiring while continuing changes for coronavirus safety

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Sheriff: Butler County on the ‘naughty list’ prohibited from sending inmates to state prisons

Wednesday, Dec. 2: ‘Our prayers have been answered’: Butler County food pantry gets boost during rising demand

Thursday, Dec. 3: Fairfield man admits to sexually assaulting children in two counties

Friday, Dec. 4: Owner expands from barbecue food truck to sit-down business in Middletown

Saturday, Dec. 5: ‘It means dying alone’: ICU nurse from Middletown forced to sit outside hospital room as father died from coronavirus

Week 50

Sunday, Dec. 6: Meet Hamilton’s new 7-footer: How Sage Tolentino went from Hawaii to southwest Ohio

Monday, Dec. 7: Victim ID’d in fatal Fairfield fire that included exploding oxygen tanks

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Former Danbarry theater on Hamilton’s West Side available for development after recent purchase

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Hamilton doctor indicted on 26 counts after investigation into patient claims

Thursday, Dec. 10: Traffic stop leads to arrest nearly 5 years after Hamilton shooting killed Fairfield senior

Friday, Dec. 11: Fairfield city manager resigns

Saturday, Dec. 12: One juvenile pleads in Warren County carjacking and chase, three other cases pending

Week 51

Sunday, Dec. 13: ‘I came in with my eyes wide open’: Middletown mayor reflects on first year in office

Monday, Dec. 14: 2 sent to prison for Fairfield shooting death, third case still pending

Tuesday, Dec. 15: Miami’s covering of George Washington statue draws national attention

Wednesday, Dec. 16: First vaccinated nurse in Butler County: ‘We should do everything we can’