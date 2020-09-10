5 cited after Miami student party hosted by resident positive for coronavirus

The resident said everyone in the house had COVID-19, as did two people across the street. After confirming with a supervisor, the officer was to issue civil citations to members of the household and those participating for violations of the Mass Gatherings Ordinance.

Another person was sitting on the porch and was told he could leave, but he told the officer he did not live there but was staying at the house.

That person told the officer he attends Miami University and had a positive COVID-19 test two weeks earlier. He said he had moved back home with his parents but they let him visit for the weekend. His local residence is on East Vine Street.

Later that day, one of those cited went to the police station and told the officer he wanted to press charges of trespass against all the non-residents who had been at the house. He was told he alone cannot file charges of trespass and it also lacks probable cause. He said his quarantine had ended Sept. 4 and he did not participate in in any mass gathering. His written statement was added to the report and he was told to file an appeal to the citation to dispute it.

The officer then received and e-mail from another of those cited saying he had not participated in the gathering and wanted to file trespass charges. He said he was sick in bed at the time and did not respond to the porch until requested by the officer. His statement was also attached to the report.