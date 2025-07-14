10 Butler or Warren county students receive National Merit scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has released the last two lists of finalists who are received college scholarships of between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

For this year’s competition, 146 colleges and universities – including 74 private and 72 public – are sponsoring about 3,700 awards.

Recipients are among 15,000 students that made it to the finalist level based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualify Tests, taken as juniors. They make up fewer than one percent of the nation’s top-performing high school graduates.

They are among about 7,100 students who will have received National Merit, corporate, or college-sponsored scholarships from specific schools, totaling $26 million.

Since the non-profit National Merit Scholarship Corp. was formed in 1955, about 389,000 students have received scholarships worth $1.4 billion.

The following 10 students are receiving National Merit Scholarship Corp. scholarships of $2,500. They are listed by high school, and include the student’s possible career field. Some Cincinnati area private high schools are included because the recipient attends the school:

Archbishop Moeller: Alexander Rose, University of Alabama, mechanical engineering

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Timothy McCoy, Purdue University, engineering, lives in Fairfield

Homeschool: Charis Ng, Liberty University, biomedicine, lives in Mason

Kings: Derek Harris, Purdue, computer science; Lusas Webster, University of Alabama, computer science

Lakota West: Prithika Padmanabhan, Case Western Reserve University, biochemistry

Mason: Samuel Aronoff, Rochester Institute of Technology, software engineering

Seven Hills: Sophia Schuermeyer, Emory University, environmental policy

St. Xavier: Ryan Kos, Purdue University, aerospace engineering, lives in Liberty Twp.

Talawanda: Victor Li, Purdue University, chemical engineering