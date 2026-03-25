Legacy from deputy’s death lives on through Butler Tech memorial fund

In 2011, Warren County Sheriff Sgt. Dulle was killed while attempting to capture a fleeing suspect during a high-speed car chase near Lebanon.

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The memorial award “reflects more than a decade of honoring the character, service, and commitment of future law enforcement officers,” according to Butler Tech officials.

Each spring a ceremony featuring Dulle’s mother and his family members sees the awarding of $822 memorial funds – representing the deputy’s Sheriff unit number of 822 – to police cadets moving on into local law enforcement work.

“Brian loved his job. From his first ride-along, he knew law enforcement was what he wanted to do,” shared his mother, Denise Dulle. That calling led him to graduate from Butler Tech’s Police Academy, where he began preparing for the career he loved.”

According to Butler Tech officials, the Dulle family chose to honor Brian’s legacy in a way that would encourage and recognize future officers.

“We knew that Brian had gone through Butler Tech, and they took us right in. They’ve been nothing but supportive,” said Dulle.

Cadets are nominated by instructors, submit an essay, and interview with Dulle. After passing their final examinations to become an Ohio Peace Officer, the cadets are presented with an $822 memorial award for Brian’s unit number.

The memorial legacy started with one award in 2012. It has since grown to recognize three to five cadets three times a year.

School officials said the award is not for the highest scholastic scores, top firearms qualification, or fastest driving time, but for exceptional character.

As The Dulle family noted in a statement: “It’s that one who will reach out and help classmates, help others, and be a servant.”

Now, more than a decade later, Dulle has awarded more than 100 total awards, totaling $83,022 to future officers — a milestone that reflects both the lasting impact of Brian’s legacy and the continued commitment of cadets who embody the values he represented.

Inside the Butler Tech Basic Police Academy in Fairfield Twp., the award has become one of the most meaningful recognitions a cadet can receive, said Joel Seibert, director of the Regional Public Safety Education Complex.

“Leadership. Respectful, caring, selfless leadership. That is what sets the Dulle winners apart. They may lead from the front, the back, out loud, or in silence, but they do it with those traits.”

This year’s honorees are: Officer Evan Planck of the Miamisburg Police Department; Officer Michael Lyon of the West Carrollton Police; Officer Aaron Dufresne of Miamisburg Police and Deputy Matthew Garrett of Brown County Sheriff’s Office.