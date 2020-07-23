To see the full text, click on the links. This Privacy Policy applies to your use of any CFM Network Service that posts a link to this Privacy Policy, regardless of how you access or use it. This Privacy Policy should be read in association with our Online Services Terms of Use, which governs the CFM Network Services.

This Privacy Policy serves as your privacy notice at the time of collection of personal information. It provides details about the categories of personal information we collect (see Section 1), the purposes for which the information is used (see Section 2), and your rights regarding your personal information (see Section 13). By using our services and providing us with your personal information, you acknowledge and agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy.

1. INFORMATION WE COLLECT

2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

3. INFORMATION WE DISCLOSE TO THIRD PARTIES

4. SWEEPSTAKES, CONTESTS, AND PROMOTIONS

5. INFORMATION YOU DISCLOSE PUBLICLY OR TO OTHERS

6. THIRD-PARTY CONTENT, THIRD-PARTY SERVICES, SOCIAL FEATURES, ADVERTISING, AND ANALYTICS

7. DATA SECURITY AND MONITORING

8. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER

9. CHILDREN’S PRIVACY

10. ACCESSING AND CHANGING INFORMATION

11. CHOICES: TRACKING AND COMMUNICATIONS OPTIONS

12. SALE AND SHARING OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

13. YOUR RIGHTS

14. CHANGES TO THIS ONLINE PRIVACY POLICY

15. CONTACT CFM NETWORK

Thank you for visiting a CFM Network Service that posts a link to this Privacy Policy, which is owned or operated by CFM Network (“we”, “us”, or “our”). This Privacy Policy applies to the CFM Network Services and does not apply to any Affiliate that maintains a separate privacy policy. This Privacy Policy provides information about how CFM Network collects, uses, and shares information about you, including the choices CFM Network offers regarding that information. It applies to your use of any CFM Network Service, regardless of how you access or use it. For certain CFM Network Services, there may be additional notices about information practices and choices. Please read those additional privacy disclosures to understand how they apply to you.

1. INFORMATION WE COLLECT

When you use the CFM Network Services, we, or Service Providers acting on our behalf, may collect information about you or relating to you and your household (“Personal Information”). This generally happens in one of three ways: you provide us with information, we collect information through automated methods, or we collect information from other sources. We also infer information about you based on other Personal Information, such as your language of choice or use of the CFM Network Services. There are some situations in which it is necessary for us to collect your Personal Information in order to provide a service to you or to meet legal requirements.

A. Information about You that You Provide. You may share certain information directly with us when you interact with the CFM Network and/or its Service Providers (defined below). For example, CFM Network collects information when you use or register for CFM Network Services, subscribe to notifications or communications, post on an CFM Network Service, participate in promotional activities, purchase products or services, express your interests and/or preferences, participate in web forums or other interactive sessions, subscribe to our newsletters or provide feedback, request information, or communicate, use, or transact with us regarding the CFM Network Services. We may also ask for your information for special reasons, such as for research or in surveys. In addition, when you interact with Third-Party Services (defined below), you may be able to provide information to those third parties. For more information on Third-Party Services data collection and practices, see Section 6. For more information on Service Provider data collection and practices, see Section 3.

We collect and use the following information for the purposes (“Purpose”) set forth in the table below.

Personal Information Purpose Recipients Identifiers such as name, nicknames, aliases, contact information including email, phone, and address, User IDs, passwords, IP addresses, device IDs, membership IDs, and account names and numbers. • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Detecting security incidents and protecting against malicious, deceptive, or illegal activity;• Troubleshooting the CFM Network Services to identify and repair issues;• Internal research and development;• Quality and safety assurance, and improving, upgrading, and enhancing the CFM Network Services;• Processing and managing interactions and transactions for the CFM Network Services;• Personalizing your website experience and to deliver content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests. Affiliates, Vendors that assist us in providing the CFM Network Services and running our internal business operations (“Vendors”), analytics and advertising partners, marketing partners, business partners, event sponsors (disclosure of information is limited to attendee name, contact information, and membership ID) and social media platforms. Government Identifications and financial records • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, and similar functions and services;• Processing and managing interactions and transactions for Services. Affiliates, Vendors, and business partners. Demographic Information • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Internal research and development;• Personalizing your website experience and to deliver content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests. Affiliates, Vendors, analytics and advertising partners, marketing partners, business partners, and social media platforms. Commercial information such as purchase or service history. • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Detecting security incidents and protecting against malicious, deceptive, or illegal activity;• Troubleshooting the CFM Network Services to identify and repair issues;• Internal research and development;• Quality and safety assurance, and improving, upgrading, and enhancing the CFM Network Services;• Processing and managing interactions and transactions for the CFM Network Services;• Personalizing your website experience and to deliver content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests. Affiliates, Vendors, analytics, marketing partners, business partners, and social media platforms. Internet or other electronic network activity information such as browsing history, referring URLs, search history, interactions with advertising links, and mobile application usage. • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Detecting security incidents and protecting against malicious, deceptive, or illegal activity;• Troubleshooting the CFM Network Services to identify and repair issues;• Internal research and development;• Quality and safety assurance, and improving, upgrading, and enhancing the CFM Network Services;• Processing and managing interactions and transactions for the CFM Network Services;• Personalizing your website experience and to deliver content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests. Affiliates, Vendors, analytics and advertising partners, marketing partners, business partners, and social media platforms. Geolocation data such as your location inferred from your IP address. • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Personalizing your website experience and delivering content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests. Affiliates, Vendors, analytics and advertising partners, marketing partners, business partners, and social media platforms. Sensory data (audio, electronic, visual) such as voice recordings from interviews or call centers or profile photos you place on your profile. • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Quality and safety assurance, and improving, upgrading, and enhancing the CFM Network Services;• Processing and managing interactions and transactions for the CFM Network Services. Affiliates, Vendors, analytics and marketing partners, customer support and quality assurance vendors, and business partners. Inferences from PI collected such as customer profiles including subscriber preferences, customer characteristics, and behaviors. • Providing the CFM Network Services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services;• Internal research and development;• Quality and safety assurance, and improving, upgrading, and enhancing the CFM Network Services;• Processing and managing interactions and transactions for the CFM Network Services;• Personalizing your website experience and to deliver content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests. Affiliates, Vendors, analytics and advertising partners, marketing partners, business partners, and social media platforms.

B. Information Collected Automatically. When you use the CFM Network Services, our technology, or that of our Service Providers and/or Third-Party Services, has the ability to automatically collect certain types of information about you (“Usage Information”). Usage Information may include IP address, device identifier, browser type, operating system, information about your use of the CFM Network Services, and data regarding network-connected hardware (e.g., computer or mobile device). For more information on Third-Party Services data collection and practices, see Section 6. For more information on Service Provider data collection and practices, see Section 3. For information on choices some of these third parties may offer you regarding automated data collection, see Section 11.

The methods that may be used on the CFM Network Services to collect Usage Information include:

• Internet Usage Information: Internet usage information is data about your use of the CFM Network Services, such as IP address, browser type, Internet service provider, device identifiers, device advertising identifiers, mobile network, operating system details, date/time stamps, language preferences, referring URLs, length of visits, traffic data, pages viewed, browsing history, search history, information regarding interactions with our website or advertisements, and related data.

• Information Collected by Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies: Cookies Web Beacons (also known as “tracking pixels”) Embedded Scripts Location-Identifying Technologies Device Recognition Technologies In-App Tracking Methods Recording and Tracking Interactions and Usage and other tracking technologies currently in use or to be developed in the future (“Tracking Technologies”) may be used on the CFM Network Services as well as in our email communications and newsletters, including information about your browsing and purchasing behavior.

• Cookies. A cookie is a small text file that is stored on a user’s device for record-keeping purposes. Cookie types that are used on the CFM Network Services include session ID cookies or tracking cookies. Session ID cookies make it easier for you to navigate the CFM Network Services and expire when you close your browser. Tracking cookies remain longer and help in understanding how you use the CFM Network Services and enhance your user experience. Cookies may remain on your hard drive for an extended period of time. If you use your browser’s method of blocking or removing cookies, some but not all types of cookies may be deleted and/or blocked, and as a result, some features and functionalities of the CFM Network Services may not work. HTML5 cookies can be programmed through HTML5 local storage. HTML5 cookies are locally stored on your device rather than in the browser, and browser settings will not control them. The CFM Network Services may associate some or all of these types of cookies with your devices.

• Web Beacons (“Tracking Pixels”). Web beacons are small graphic images, also known as “Internet tags” or “clear GIFs”, embedded in web pages and email messages. Web beacons may be used, without limitation, to count the number of visitors to the CFM Network Services, to monitor how users navigate the CFM Network Services, and to count content views.

• Embedded Scripts. An embedded script is programming code designed to collect information about your interactions with the CFM Network Services. It is temporarily downloaded onto your computer from CFM Network’s web server or from a third party with which CFM Network works and is active only while you are connected to the CFM Network Services. It is deleted or deactivated thereafter.

• Location-Identifying Technologies. GPS (global positioning systems) software, geo-filtering, geo-targeting, geo-fencing, and other location-aware technologies locate you or make assumptions about your location for purposes such as verifying your location and delivering or restricting content based on your location. Additionally, some of the CFM Network Services use information you enter to offer location-based recommendations, and the CFM Network Services content may be personalized based on various information we may have about you to provide you with more location-relevant content. We do not collect or use your precise geolocation (your GPS coordinates). Any location-identifying technologies or location information we use is at the zip code level.

• Device Recognition Technologies. Technologies, including application of statistical probability to data sets, as well as linking a common unique identifier to different device use e.g.,Facebook ID, which attempt to recognize or make assumptions about users and devices (e.g., that a user of multiple devices is the same user or household) (“Cross-device Data”).

• In-App Tracking Methods. Various Tracking Technologies may be included in mobile applications, and these are not browser-based like cookies, meaning they cannot be controlled through browser settings. Some of these technologies use device identifiers or other unique identifiers, such as “Ad IDs”, to associate app user activity with a specific app and to track user activity across multiple apps and/or devices. You can reset or delete your tracking IDs in your browser by using its settings to delete all cookies. Additionally, you can reset your mobile Ad ID in the privacy settings of your phone.

• Session Recording and Tracking Interactions and Usage. Technologies that monitor, and may record, certain of your interactions with the CFM Network Services and/or collect and analyze information from your device, such as, without limitation, your operating system, plug-ins, system fonts, and other data, for purposes such as customer support, identification, security, fraud prevention, troubleshooting, tracking, and/or improving the CFM Network Services and customizing or optimizing your experience on the CFM Network Services.

• Content Tracking Information. When you click play on an embedded video or audio file, you affirmatively provide us with consent as well as the technology vendor that hosts the content. You may disable autoplay in your web browser.

Some information about your use of the CFM Network Services and certain third-party services may be collected using Tracking Technologies across time and services and used by CFM Network and third parties for purposes such as to associate different devices you use and deliver relevant ads and/or other content to you on the CFM Network Services and certain third-party services. See Section 11 regarding certain choices regarding these activities.

C. Information CFM Network Collects from Other Sources. CFM Network also obtains Personal Information about you from other sources, including your contacts who share your information with us, Service Providers, and Third-Party Services, and combines that with Personal Information collected from your use of the CFM Network Services. We also acquire data from third parties, including data brokers, to provide better services to you, including marketing and advertising. CFM Network is not responsible or liable for the accuracy of the information provided by third parties or for third-party policies or practices.

2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

CFM Network uses your Personal Information as set forth in the table above. In addition, CFM Network may use some or all of your Personal Information to:

Allow you to participate in the features we offer on the CFM Network Services;

Contact you regarding your purchase or use of CFM Network Services;

Facilitate, manage, personalize, and improve your online experience;

Provide you with notices about your account and/or subscriptions, including expiration and renewal notices;

Notify you about changes to the CFM Network Services or any products or services we offer;

Enable you to interact with us and others through various means, such as through our message boards or discussion or comment areas;

Process your registration, manage your account and/or upload your User Generated Content ( "UGC" ). (For more information on how UGC is treated under the CFM Network Services, see our Online Services Terms of Use . For more on the public nature of UGC, see Section 5 );

). (For more information on how UGC is treated under the CFM Network Services, see our . For more on the public nature of UGC, see ); Transact with you, provide services or information you request, deliver content, respond to your comments, questions and requests, serve you content and/or advertising, and send you notices;

Improve the CFM Network Services and for any other internal business analytics;

Tailor our content, advertisements, and offers to you;

Perform data analyses, including market and consumer research, trend analysis, demographic analysis, and financial analysis;

Fulfill other purposes disclosed at the time you provide Personal Information or otherwise where we are legally permitted or are required to do so;

Determine your location and manage digital content rights ( e.g. , territory restrictions);

, territory restrictions); Prevent and address fraud, breach of policies or terms, and threats of harm;

Diagnose and address technical and service problems;

Protect you and/or the CFM Network from information security threats; and

Comply with applicable legal requirements and our policies.

3. INFORMATION WE DISCLOSE TO THIRD PARTIES

CFM Network discloses your Personal Information to third parties, including Service Providers, as set forth in the table above. In addition, CFM Network also discloses Personal Information as permitted by this Privacy Policy and applicable law for the following purposes:

Marketing: Subject to your communication choices explained below, we may use your Personal Information to send you marketing communications. CFM Network will not disclose your Personal Information with third parties, other than Affiliates, for their own direct marketing purposes, except in connection with Corporate Transactions (defined below).

Your Disclosure or Consent: As more fully described in Section 5 (Information You Disclose Publicly or to Others) and Section 6 (Third-Party Content, Third-Party Services, Social Features, Advertising and Analytics), your activities on the CFM Network Services may, by their nature, result in the sharing of your information with third parties. By engaging in these activities, you consent to that and further sharing and disclosure to third parties. Such third-party data receipt and collection are subject to the privacy and business practices of that third party, not CFM Network.

CFM Network may also disclose any information about you (including, without limitation, Personal Information) for any purposes not inconsistent with this Privacy Policy, or our written statements at the point of collection, and otherwise not prohibited by applicable law, including:

CFM Network’s agents, vendors, consultants, and other Service Providers (collectively, “Service Providers” ) may receive or be given access to your information, including, without limitation, Personal Information and Usage Information, in connection with their work on CFM Network’s behalf. However, CFM Network does not authorize its Service Providers to use Personal Information provided by CFM Network to the Service Providers to send you direct marketing messages other than those related to CFM Network without your consent. For more information on choices Service Providers may offer you, see Section 11 .

) may receive or be given access to your information, including, without limitation, Personal Information and Usage Information, in connection with their work on CFM Network’s behalf. However, CFM Network does not authorize its Service Providers to use Personal Information provided by CFM Network to the Service Providers to send you direct marketing messages other than those related to CFM Network without your consent. For more information on choices Service Providers may offer you, see . To comply with the law, law enforcement, or other legal processes, and, where permitted, in response to a government request.

If CFM Network believes your actions are inconsistent with CFM Network’s Online Services Terms of Use, user agreements, applicable terms or policies, or to protect the rights, property, life, health, security, and safety of CFM Network and its employees, the CFM Network Services, or its users, including you, or any third party.

In addition, CFM Network may disclose your Personal Information in connection with or during negotiations of any proposed or actual financing of our business, or merger, purchase, sale, joint venture, or any other type of acquisition or business combination of all or any portion of CFM Network assets, or transfer of all or a portion of CFM Network’s business to another company, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding (“Corporate Transactions”).

4. SWEEPSTAKES, CONTESTS, AND PROMOTIONS

CFM Network may offer sweepstakes, contests, and other promotions (each, a “Promotion”), including Promotions jointly sponsored or offered by third parties, which may require submitting Personal Information. If you voluntarily choose to enter a Promotion, your information, including Personal Information, may be disclosed to CFM Network, co-sponsors, Service Providers, and other third parties, including for administrative purposes and as required by law (e.g., on a winners list). By entering, you are agreeing to the official rules that govern that Promotion, which may include consent to additional or differing data practices from those contained in this Privacy Policy. Please review the rules of that Promotion carefully.

5. INFORMATION YOU DISCLOSE PUBLICLY OR TO OTHERS

The CFM Network Services may permit you to post or submit UGC, including, without limitation, written content, user profiles, audio or visual recordings, computer graphics, pictures, data, or other content, including Personal Information. If you choose to submit UGC to any public area of the CFM Network Services, your UGC will be considered “public” and will be accessible by anyone, including CFM Network. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, unless otherwise explicitly agreed by us, Personal Information included in UGC is not subject to CFM Network’s usage or sharing limitations, or other obligations regarding Personal Information under this Privacy Policy or otherwise, and may be used and shared by CFM Network and third parties to the fullest extent not prohibited by applicable law. CFM Network encourages you to exercise caution when making decisions about what you disclose in such public areas.

If you delete your UGC from the CFM Network Services, copies of your UGC may remain viewable in cached and archived pages or might have been copied or stored by other users. Proper access and use of information provided on the CFM Network Services, including UGC, is governed by our Online Services Terms of Use. For more information on how UGC is treated by the CFM Network Services, see our Online Services Terms of Use - UGC Section.

6. THIRD-PARTY CONTENT, THIRD-PARTY SERVICES, SOCIAL FEATURES, ADVERTISING, AND ANALYTICS

The CFM Network Services may include hyperlinks to or include, on or in connection with the CFM Network Services (e.g., apps, plug-ins, application programming interfaces (“API”), and software development kits (“SDK”)), websites, locations, platforms, applications, or services operated by third parties (“Third-Party Service(s)”). These Third-Party Services may use their own cookies, web beacons, and other Tracking Technologies to independently collect information about you and may solicit Personal Information from you.

Certain functionalities on the CFM Network Services permit interactions that you initiate between the CFM Network Services and certain Third-Party Services, such as third-party social networks (“Social Features”). If you post information on a third-party service that references the CFM Network Services (e.g., by using a hashtag associated with the CFM Network in a tweet or status update), your post may be used on or in connection with the CFM Network Services or otherwise by CFM Network. Also, both CFM Network and the third party may have access to certain information about you and your use of the CFM Network Services and any Third-Party Service.

CFM Network may use Google Analytics or other Service Providers for analytics services. These analytics services may use cookies and other Tracking Technologies to help CFM Network analyze the CFM Network Services users and how they use the CFM Network Services. Information generated by these services (e.g., your IP address and other Usage Information) may be transmitted to and stored by these Service Providers on servers in the U.S. (or elsewhere), and these Service Providers may use this information for purposes such as evaluating your use of the CFM Network Services, compiling statistic reports on the CFM Network Services activity, and providing other services relating to the CFM Network Services activity and other Internet usage.

CFM Network may engage and work with Service Providers and other third parties to serve advertisements on the CFM Network Services and/or on third-party services. Some of these ads may be tailored to your interests based on your browsing of the CFM Network Services and elsewhere on the Internet, which may include Cross-device Data, sometimes referred to as “interest-based advertising” and “online behavioral advertising” (“Online Interest-Based Advertising”), which may include sending you an ad on a third-party service after you have left the CFM Network Services (i.e., “retargeting”).

In addition, we may serve ads on third-party services that are targeted to reach people on those services that are also identified on one or more of our databases (“Matched List Ads”). This is done by using Tracking Technologies or by matching common factors between our databases and the databases of the third-party services. For instance, we may use such ad services offered by Facebook, Meta, or X (formerly known as Twitter) and other Third-Party Services. We are not responsible for these Third-Party Services, including, without limitation, their security of the data. If we use Facebook to serve Matched List Ads on Facebook services, you should be able to hover over the box in the right corner of such a Facebook ad or go to your account settings and find out what options Facebook offers you to control such ads. If we use Twitter Matched List Ads, you should be able to review your ad options in account settings on Twitter.

CFM Network is not responsible for, and makes no representations regarding, the policies or business practices of any third parties, including, without limitation, analytics Service Providers and Third-Party Services associated with the CFM Network Services, and encourages you to familiarize yourself with and consult their privacy policies and Online Services Terms of Use.

See Section 11 for more on certain choices offered by some third parties regarding their data collection and use, including regarding Online Interest-Based Advertising and analytics. CFM Network also has relationships with third-party platforms, devices, or applications that provide CFM Network content. CFM Network does not own or operate these third-party platforms, devices, or applications. For more information about how these platforms, devices, or applications collect and use your information, you should review those parties’ privacy policies.

7. DATA SECURITY AND MONITORING

CFM Network takes reasonable measures to protect personal information (excluding public UGC) from loss, theft, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction. Nevertheless, transmission via the Internet and online digital storage are not completely secure, and CFM Network does not guarantee the security of your information collected through the CFM Network Services.

To help protect you and others, CFM Network and its Service Providers may (but make no commitment to) monitor use of the CFM Network Services, and may collect and use related information, including Personal Information, to:

Identify fraudulent activities and transactions;

Prevent abuse of, and investigate and/or seek prosecution for, any potential threats to or misuse of the CFM Network Services;

Ensure compliance with the Online Services Terms of Use and this Privacy Policy;

and this Privacy Policy; Investigate violations of or enforce these documents;

Improve the CFM Network Services and enhance your experience;

Protect the rights and property of CFM Network, third parties, and other users.

Monitoring may result in the collection, recording, and analysis of online activity or communications through the CFM Network Services. If you do not consent to these conditions, you must discontinue your use of the CFM Network Services.

8. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER

CFM Network is based in the U.S., and the information CFM Network and its Service Providers collect is governed by U.S. law. CFM Network does not intend to offer goods and services (including the CFM Network Services) to individuals outside of the U.S. If you are accessing the CFM Network Services from outside of the U.S., please be aware that information collected through the CFM Network Services may be transferred to, processed, stored, and used in the U.S. Data protection laws in the U.S. may be different from those of your country of residence. Your use of the CFM Network Services or provision of any information therefore constitutes your consent to the transfer to and from, processing, usage, sharing, and storage of your information in the U.S., as set forth in this Privacy Policy.

9. CHILDREN’S PRIVACY

The CFM Network Services are intended for a general audience and not directed to children less than 16 years of age. CFM Network does not intend to collect Personal Information from children under 16. If you are under 16, do not provide any Personal Information to us. If we obtain actual knowledge that we have collected children’s Personal Information, we will remove that data. If you believe your child may have provided us with their Personal Information, you can contact us at coxfirstmediaprivacy@coxinc.com, and we will delete their Personal Information to the extent required by law.

10. ACCESSING AND CHANGING INFORMATION

CFM Network may allow you to delete, correct, or update some Personal Information, and potentially certain other information about you (e.g., profile and account information) by contacting us or by signing into your CFM Network online account. CFM Network will make good faith efforts to make requested changes in CFM Network’s then-active databases as soon as practicable, but it is not always possible to completely change, remove, or delete all of your information or public postings from CFM Network’s databases and residual and/or cached data may remain archived thereafter. However, we may retain data (a) as required by applicable law; and (b) for so long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes for which the data is retained except to the extent prohibited by applicable law. For more information on how to contact us and exercise your rights, see below.

11. CHOICES: TRACKING AND COMMUNICATIONS OPTIONS

A. Tracking Technologies Generally. Regular cookies may generally be disabled or removed by tools available as part of most commercial browsers, and in some instances, blocked in the future by selecting certain settings. Browsers offer different functionalities and options, so you may need to set them separately. Also, tools from commercial browsers may not be effective with regard to HTML 5 cookies or other Tracking Technologies. Please be aware that if you disable or remove these technologies, some parts of the CFM Network Services may not work and that when you revisit the CFM Network Services, your ability to limit browser-based Tracking Technologies is subject to your browser settings and limitations.

Your browser settings may allow you to automatically transmit a “Do Not Track” signal to online services you visit. Like many online services, CFM Network currently does not alter CFM Network’s practices when CFM Network receives a “Do Not Track” signal from a visitor’s browser. To find out more about “Do Not Track”, you can visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com , but CFM Network is not responsible for the completeness or accuracy of this third-party information.

B. Analytics and Advertising Tracking Technologies. You may exercise choices regarding the use of cookies from Google Analytics by visiting Google Analytics Opt-out or by downloading the Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on. You may opt out of Facebook Custom Audience by logging into your Facebook account and changing your privacy or advertising settings as per Facebook’s opt-out instructions. You may also use your Facebook account settings to unlink your Facebook account from the Site.

For the CFM Network Services, you may choose whether to receive some Online Interest-Based Advertising by submitting opt-outs. Some of the advertisers and Service Providers that perform advertising-related services for us related to the CFM Network Services and third parties may participate in the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (“DAA”) Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising. To learn more about how you can exercise certain choices regarding Online Interest-Based Advertising, including use of Cross-Device Data for serving ads, visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/ and http://www.aboutads.info/appchoices for information on the DAA’s opt-out program specifically for mobile apps.

Please be aware that even if you are able to opt out of certain kinds of Online Interest-Based Advertising, you may continue to receive other types of ads. Opting out only means that those selected members should no longer deliver certain Online Interest-Based Advertising to you but does not mean you will no longer receive any targeted content and/or ads (e.g., from other ad networks). Also, if your browsers are configured to reject cookies when you visit these opt-out webpages, or you subsequently erase your cookies, use a different device or web browser, or use a non-browser-based method of access (e.g., mobile app), your DAA browser-based opt-out may not, or may no longer, be effective. CFM Network supports the ad industry’s Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising and expects that ad networks CFM Network directly engages to serve you Online Interest-Based Advertising will do so as well. However, CFM Network cannot guarantee their compliance. CFM Network is not responsible for the effectiveness of, or compliance with, any third parties’ opt-out options or programs, nor the accuracy of their statements regarding their programs.

C. Mobile Apps. With respect to CFM Network’s mobile apps (the “Apps”), you can stop all collection of data generated by use of the Apps by uninstalling the Apps. Additionally, you may be able to exercise specific privacy choices, such as enabling or disabling certain features (e.g., location-based services, push notifications, accessing calendar/contacts/photos, etc.), by adjusting the permissions in your mobile device and/or the app’s settings. To learn more about how you can control location permissions using your mobile device’s operating system settings, please visit the following links depending on which device you use:

D. Communications. You can opt out of receiving certain promotional communications from CFM Network at any time. For promotional emails, click on the unsubscribe link. For app push notifications, turn off push notifications in the settings of your device and/or the app, as applicable. Please note that your opt-out is limited to the email address or phone number used and will not affect subsequent subscriptions. If you opt out of only certain communications, other subscription communications may continue. If you would like to completely deactivate your account, please contact us at coxfirstmediaprivacy@coxinc.com. Please note, however, that if you deactivate your account, you will not receive any newsletters from us. Even if you opt out of receiving promotional communications, CFM Network may, subject to applicable law, continue to send you non-promotional communications, such as those about your account, transactions, servicing, CFM Network’s ongoing business relations, or communications related to administrative notices or any communications relevant to your use of the CFM Network Services, including communications in the event of a data security event.

E. Cross-Device Data. To learn more about how you can exercise certain choices regarding Cross-Device Data for Online Interest-Based Advertising, see Section 11.B regarding the DAA’s Online Interest-Based Advertising choices.

12. SALE AND SHARING OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

Although we do not sell your information for money, some transfers and uses of your information may be defined as a “sale” under some state privacy laws. CFM Network partners with a variety of companies and shares information with them, including ad networks, to improve the Services, personalize content for you, and to market additional opportunities to you by these third parties. These transfers can sometimes be deemed a sale under some privacy laws. While CFM Network may not be required to comply with these privacy laws, we do provide you with the right to opt-out of the sale or sharing of your Personal Information.

We choose to honor the Global Privacy Control, a browser-based opt-out preference signal turned on via your device browser. We do not respond to other browser-based signals that do not meet applicable state law requirements, which may include older Do Not Track signals.

To the extent that we “sell” or “share” your Personal Information, you have the right to opt out by:

enabling your opt out preference signal or Global Privacy Control on your browser

opting out of cookies in cookie preference center, or

submitting a request to us, by clicking here:

Although CFM is not subject to the requirements of various state privacy laws (like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)), we believe in transparency and user control. Therefore, we grant all users the rights to delete, know, correct, and opt out of sale or sharing of your information, regardless of your state of residency.

The Right to Know or Access Information: You may request the categories and specific pieces of information (if any) we have about you, the categories of Personal Information that we have disclosed about you for a business purpose, and the categories of third parties with which we have shared Personal Information.

You may request the categories and specific pieces of information (if any) we have about you, the categories of Personal Information that we have disclosed about you for a business purpose, and the categories of third parties with which we have shared Personal Information. The Right to Correct Inaccurate Information : You may log into your account, if you have one with any of our websites or mobile applications, to correct the information stored in your profile. You may also contact us to help you correct your information.

: You may log into your account, if you have one with any of our websites or mobile applications, to correct the information stored in your profile. You may also contact us to help you correct your information. The Right to Opt-Out of Sale or Sharing of Information: You may opt out of our sale(s) of your personal information, as “sale” is defined by data privacy laws. Please see above for more information.

You may opt out of our sale(s) of your personal information, as “sale” is defined by data privacy laws. Please see above for more information. The Right to Delete Information: You may request that we delete the Personal Information we have collected from you. We may not be able to delete all of your Personal Information depending on the technology or legal limitations.

Verification Process and Required Information. All requests to know, correct, and delete must be verified. In certain circumstances, we may decline a request to exercise the right to know and/or right to deletion, particularly where we are unable to verify your identity. If we cannot verify your identity based on the information provided, a request for a copy of your data will be treated as a request for information and if we cannot verify your identity, a request to delete personal information may be treated as a request to opt-out of the sale of personal information.

Authorized Agent. You may designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf. An Authorized Agent must have written documentation of their authority to act on your behalf, such as a Power of Attorney.

How to Exercise Your Rights. Please use this webform:

14. CHANGES TO THIS ONLINE PRIVACY POLICY

We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy prospectively, effective upon the posting of the revised Privacy Policy. Your continued use of the CFM Network Services indicates your consent to the privacy policy posted at the time of use. You are responsible for periodically visiting the CFM Network Services and reviewing this Privacy Policy to check for any changes. However, we will not treat your previously collected Personal Information, to the extent it is not collected under the new privacy policy, in a manner materially different than represented at the time it was collected without your consent. To the extent any provision of this Privacy Policy is found by a competent tribunal to be invalid or unenforceable, such provision shall be severed to the extent necessary for the remainder to be valid and enforceable.

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact CFM Network at coxfirstmediaprivacy@coxinc.com or at:

ATTN: Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer

Cox Enterprises Inc. / Cox First Media

6205-A Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Atlanta, GA 30328

