New Paycor Stadium lease terms could cost taxpayers more than $1.1B over 21 years, I-Team analysis shows

That’s because the proposed new lease calls for the county to pay up to $134 million for capital repairs to Paycor Stadium.

In addition, the county plans to issue bonds to pay for its $350 million contribution, which could lead to $210 million in new interest expense over 15 years.

Finally, the county reversed an earlier stance by agreeing to cover stadium operating expenses on the same terms as the old lease. That could add up to $418 million to the taxpayer tab.

The Bengals and the NFL would contribute $120 million toward the renovation project and up to $45 million more in rent, if the deal ends up being extended for 21 years. But in the end, the county would cover 87% of total expenses, while the team pays for 13% of the bills.

The I-Team shared its estimates with the team and the county, inviting both to comment on the analysis. Neither responded.

“I think it’s a good representation of not just the renovation cost but also the ongoing expenses and how that’s divvied up,” said Joe Cobbs, a professor and chair of the sports business program at Northern Kentucky University, who reviewed the analysis at the I-Team’s request. “I’m not in the negotiations, but one of the challenges on the county side is it doesn’t seem like they’re willing to risk losing the Bengals. And in any negotiation, if you’re not willing to walk away from the negotiation, then you have pretty limited power.”

Cobbs said the county was successful in eliminating risk, with language that could help it avoid paying for cost overruns and setting limits on capital spending.

“The value of that is now they can plan,” Cobbs said. “It gives them a little bit more certainty in their budgetary planning moving forward, at least for the next decade.”

The I-Team has been reviewing lease terms as the county gears up for a public hearing on the tentative lease deal, which could be finalized as early as July 31.

Here’s a breakdown of how we arrived at our estimates: