Preble County township trustee accused of recording juvenile in bathroom

The grooming charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Guthrie’s bond was set at $50,000 on Wednesday and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Guthrie is a Gasper Twp. trustee.

“The Board of Trustees, Gasper Township, is aware of the news regarding Mr. Joseph ‘Wade’ Guthrie,” read a statement from the township. “Though we understand the community interest in the situation, we are unable to provide comment at this time.”

On Sunday, detectives interviewed Guthrie about allegations he was secretly recording a juvenile in the bathroom, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

During the interview Guthrie commented the juvenile looked like an adult, according to court records.

He reportedly gave the juvenile expensive items and food in exchange for a kiss.

The victim was not a random person and is known to Guthrie, Sheriff Mike Simpson said. The incident did not take place in public.