Legal Advertising: Email legals.legals@coxinc.com or phone 937-610-7320. You may also fax to 937-610-7303

Customer Service & New Subscriptions:

1 (877) 267-0018 or email at Customer Care

Hours: Monday – Friday 6:30am – 4:00pm,

Saturday & Holidays 7:30am – 11:30am

Sunday 8:00am-12:00pm

Editorial / Newsroom

News articles or photos call 937-225-2212

Automotive News & Sales: Wheels@coxohio.com or 937-610-7325

Breaking News Desk: BNT@Coxinc.com

Business: DaytonB2B@coxinc.com

Calendar Information: Edletter@coxinc.com

Neighbors Section: Neighbors@coxinc.com

Sports: COPSports@coxinc.com

General news submissions: jnnews@coxinc.com

Newsroom staff members: Find a reporter or editor

Why should I advertise in the newspaper?

The Journal-News is the top media company in the area with marketing solutions that solve your unique business needs. The Journal-News experts can grow your business by helping you get noticed by your target audience, be found where consumers are searching, and convert prospects.

How do I place an obituary?

Please call 937-610-7309 or visit our Obituaries page.

How do I place a wedding or anniversary announcement?

Please visit: our classifieds page.

How can I place a digital ad?

If you would like to place an ad on our website, Journal-News.com, please visit our Cox First Media page or call (888)802-6964

How can I place a print ad?

Please visit our Cox First Media page or call (888)802-6964

How can I place a classified ad?

Please visit classifieds or call us at (937) 610-7301.

You can also send an email to COH.Classified@coxinc.com.

If you sign up for Autopay, our convenient automatic payment method, you will be charged prior to the end of each subscription term until you notify us to cancel.

You will not receive a paper or electronic bill. The only notice you receive is if you are not on auto-renewal and it will come at the end of your current subscription period, which you can pay by mailing in a payment using the provided envelope, or contacting us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

You can pay for your subscription via one-time credit card or bank draft payment, or Autopay (our convenient automatic payment method).

You can manage payments online by going to our secure self-service site My Account or can sign up for Auto Pay by clicking here.

AutoPay is a convenient automatic payment from your credit/debit card or checking account. We will deduct the noted subscription rate (and renewals) at the end of each subscription period until you notify us to cancel.

Click here to sign up for autopay. to sign up.

If you have questions, you can email Customer Care or call Customer Care at 877-267-0018.

By agreeing to AutoPay you’ll be charged each month until you cancel your subscription.

Visit our secure site My Account to update your payment information. You may be prompted to log in to your account if you have not done so already. Once there, you will be able to input and save credit card information.

Make sure to check the box titled “Simplify With AutoPay” and agree to the terms and conditions.

How can I leave a tip for my carrier?

Visit our secure site My Account to make a payment, update payment information or pay a tip to your carrier. You can also call customer service who can take the tip payment (877-267-0018).

To request a cancellation or refund of your digital, epaper, or print subscription, please contact a Customer Care representative at 877-267-0018.

We accept cancellations by phone only so we can hear more about your reasons for discontinuing your subscription; your feedback is very important to us and we appreciate your support of The Journal-News journalists.

If you are having difficulty accessing content, first make sure that you are logged in. If you are, log out and log in again and this should resolve the issue. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, please clear your browser(s) cookies or cache – typically found in your web browser Settings menu and under Privacy.

To find additional guides to do this yourself, please search “clearing cookies” or “clearing cache” for your browser. You do not need to clear your browser history.

If you’re still having trouble, please contact us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

Unlimited access to The Journal-News in-depth coverage on Journal-News.com is reserved for our subscribers who fund and support the work of our journalists who work very hard to get you the real facts and the full story.

We encourage you to begin your subscription to support our mission and receive unlimited access to our journalism on Journal-News.com and other products.

You can start your subscription with unlimited digital access at Subscribe.

Go to My Account. Under the ‘Already a Subscriber?’ black box, click the blue activate button. Enter your email address and a password and click activate. You will enter your last name and either your ZIP code, phone number, order confirmation or account number.

Click submit and begin your digital access. Be sure to make note of your username and password so you can use this information to log in to Journal-News.com to access our complete coverage.

If you purchased online, the content is available to you immediately. If you spoke to someone in Sales or Customer Care to start your subscription, there is typically a one-day delay for the account information to sync. In that case, you should be able to access your content the next day.

You will receive a welcome email that walks you through the steps to activate and access your digital products.

You can read a limited number of articles free, but for unlimited access to all news stories, you must be a paid subscriber.

We currently support Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari and Firefox. In order to ensure the best reading experience, current versions plus one back are supported.

There are multiple ways for you to find what you’re looking for. At the top of each page, you’ll see a navigation bar that will help you find different categories of content. You can also click on the search button (magnifying glass) at the top of each page.

All subscribers have unlimited access to the Journal-News.com and the daily ePaper that you can read on a computer, tablet or cell phone. Subscribers can also share their account up to 4 others.

To get digital access, link your subscriber account to your digital password at My Account.

Under the ‘Already a Subscriber?’ black box, click the blue activate button. Enter your email address and a password and click activate. You will enter your last name and either your ZIP code, phone number, order confirmation or account number to link your account. Click submit and begin your digital access. Be sure to make note of your username and password so you can use this information to log in to Journal-News.com to access our complete coverage.

If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it on the same page.

Print subscribers have unlimited digital access to our online edition. The Journal-News is also delivered via email to your inbox seven days a week by 6 a.m. It is a convenient way to read the newspaper on all of your digital devices.

If you are not receiving the daily ePaper email link, please check your spam folder and make sure to mark us as not spam. You can also check which newsletters you are subscribed to by clicking here.

If you still are not receiving the email, please contact us at 877-267-0018 or email us Customer Care.

How do I update my email address?

Click here to go to your account profile and go to the Change Password section.

How do I add/remove print from my subscription?

To add or remove print from an existing subscription please call us at 877-267-0018.

Can I access my digital subscription on more than one computer, smart phone or tablet?

Yes, the Journal-News ePaper can be accessed on any device. Remember to log-in, if not already, to ensure you get the full subscriber experience.

Can I share my subscription?

Currently, up to 4 additional email addresses can be registered per digital or print subscription.

How can I sign up for newsletters to be emailed to me?

Go to My Account preferences, or click here to manage newsletter subscriptions.

You can access it directly at our epaper page. The ePaper is delivered via email to your inbox seven days a week by 6 a.m.

It is a convenient way to read the newspaper on all your digital devices. If you’re not receiving the daily ePaper email link, check your spam folder and mark us as not spam.

If you’re a subscriber, you already have full access.

The ePaper is a digital replica of the printed newspaper. It is emailed to subscribers every morning by 6 a.m. so you can continue to stay informed wherever you are. The ePaper is also available to subscribers by visiting Journal-News.com.

If you forgot your password, click the “Forgot Your Password?” link on any login page and enter the email address associated with your account. You will receive an email notification with a link to reset your password.

If you’re unable to login because of an issue with your password, follow the instructions above - “How do I recover my password”.

If you’re experiencing other issues with logging in, please contact Customer Care or 877-267-0018.

The ePaper is a subscriber-only product, which will require you to login to your account. Go to epaper page to login.

You can find the epaper link under the My Profile menu on the top right corner of Journal-News.com (to the right of the search bar).

You can also get to the epaper directly by clicking on the daily email if you have signed up to receive it.

You can sign up for new newsletters, or opt out of ones you currently receive, by visiting My Account preferences. Login to your account and click the checkboxes under each newsletter tile to manage your sign-ups.

Yes, you can access the ePaper and Journal-News.com on all compatible computers, smartphones and tablets. Remember to login to your account on each device to ensure you get the full subscriber experience.

The ePaper is a replica of the daily print edition. Occasionally, we may publish sections or editions later in the day based on breaking news events, otherwise it is not updated until the next morning’s edition.

Please clear your browser(s) cookies/cache (this is usually in the “Settings” menu and under - “Privacy”. To find additional guides to do this yourself, please search “clearing cookies” or “clearing cache” for your browser.

You do not need to clear your browser history. You can also try testing the ePaper on another browser by logging on to epaper page.

If you’re still having trouble, please contact us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

For better performance and browser security, it is recommended that you always check/update your browser(s) on your device(s) from time-to-time or when your device prompts you for any system software updates.

Current operating systems supported are:

Windows 10 with current Edge Browser

IOS 11 and Above. (iPad, iPhone) and (10.12 – 10.15.6 Mac))

Android Version 6 (Latest is Version 10)

Safari is supported on IOS – current IOS version is 14.x

Chrome is supported on Android – current Android version is 11

At this time, digital back issues are available online for roughly the last 2 1/2 years.

Yes. You can tap “Download” on the ePaper iPhone/IPad app to save it later. For iPad, click on the download link at the bottom of the page.

For other devices, access the ePaper within your web-browser, click or tap on the download icon (arrow pointing down) located on the upper right, directly above the epaper and then choose “Select All” in the pop-up box that appears, then click “Download”. It will save as a PDF (You’ll see the message “Your PDF is being prepared. Please Wait”).

When the PDF is ready, click on the Blue Link to open your downloaded ePaper. You can then save it for later by clicking on the icon on the upper right to save it as a PDF file for later reading.

Yes. You can select the “Share” button on the page’s top toolbar or the three share buttons on story-level pages. You can share by email, Facebook and Twitter.

If you are going to be in an area where you will not have internet access or want to save a story to read later, click “Download” and save the entire paper as a PDF.

You will have a different experience based on your device and the browser you are using. For questions, contact us at 877-267-0018 or customercare@journal-news.com and let us know what kind of device and browser you are using. We’ll be happy to help you out.

Log in to the customer dashboard by going to My Account preferences. Under the “My Account” heading click “Account Overview”.

This will bring you to the “My Profile” page. Here you can update your email and your password. Simply click on the “Edit” to the right of the email or password box. Change your email and click on Submit.

If you need assistance with updating your information, contact 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

No. The mobile apps are available to download at no extra charge. Make sure to subscribe to get full access to all content.

The Journal-News has two apps, the ePaper app for iOS and Android, and the Journal-News news app. To access, visit the App Store on your mobile device or tablet and search for The Journal-News.

The Journal-News app is compatible with Android and Apple tablets and smartphones. It also contains a link for ePaper access, which requires an active subscription. Download the app from the store to get the latest news.

If you are having difficulty accessing content, first make sure that you are logged in. If you are, log out and log in again and this should resolve the issue. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, please clear your browser(s) cookies or cache – typically found in your web browser Settings menu and under Privacy.

To find additional guides to do this yourself, please search “clearing cookies” or “clearing cache” for your browser. You do not need to clear your browser history.

If you’re still having trouble, please contact us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

You can find the epaper link under the My Profile menu on the top right corner of Journal-News.com (to the right of the search bar). You can also get to the epaper directly by clicking on the daily email if you have signed up to receive it.

Why am I being asked to login?

If you are clicking directly from your morning e-mail, you will not have to login. If you are using a bookmarked URL, you will be asked to log in to access the new product.

If you are using the iPad ePaper app, you will need to ensure you have registered your subscription for access. To begin the registration process, please click “Login” at the top-right of this screen and then “Register Now.”

Where’s my table of contents/section tabs? How do I jump to a section?

Open the “Sections List” in the top right corner of the reader, and tap/click on any of the names to jump to the front page of that section.

At the bottom of the window, there is also a “Pages” menu showing you what section and page you are currently reading. Tap/Click the section name then page thumbnail to jump to it.

How do I zoom and scroll / move the news page?

On a desktop or tablet, you can use your mouse to click and drag, or use the mouse-wheel to scroll the news page. To magnify the ePaper, you can use the zoom-in/out buttons on the toolbar or double-click anywhere on the ePaper.

On a tablet or smartphone, tap and drag to move the page, pinch/zoom in magnify in or out.

How do I bring up the story view?

In this version of the ePaper:

a double tap/click will zoom in and out on a page.

a single tap/click on story text will open the story view.

How do I print out my crossword/story/photo?

Single-click on the article or crossword to open it in a printable window view, then select the “print” icon on the top left corner.

How do I turn to the next page?

On any device, you can click the grey tabs with white arrows. They are on the left and right side of the window.

You can also swipe left and right on a touchscreen or using your mouse.

How do I download the edition, a page, or part of a page as a PDF?

To download the entire edition: While on any page, tap/click the download button and select the pages you want. Then click the “Download” button. The time to download and size of the PDF will vary with edition size and number of pages.

To download a page or part of page, go to that page, tap/click the “Create clipping” button and follow the onscreen instructions.

How do I bookmark a page if I want to return to it later?

While on the page you wish to bookmark, click the “Bookmarks” icon in the toolbar. Enter a name for the page that you can remember for later, and click “Add”. The current page will now appear in the Bookmarks window.

How can I read the paper without internet connection?

Click “Download” and save the entire paper as a PDF.

Can I swipe between articles?

Yes. Once in the article level view, you can swipe to see the previous and next articles, respectively (or by clicking the prev/next buttons).

Also, if you’re reading on a widescreen monitor, you can also choose from a list of stories in that section in the right-side panel.

Can I share stories?

Yes. You can select the “Share” button on the page’s top toolbar or the three share buttons on story level pages. You can share by e-mail, Facebook, and Twitter.

How do I turn on Text to Voice?

Click to open an article in story view. Select the “Read aloud” speaker icon in the top left toolbar, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Does the ePaper update throughout the day?

The ePaper presents the daily edition newspaper, including some ePaper-only sections and pages. Occasionally, we may publish sections or editions later in the day. Otherwise the epaper will update the next morning.

Can I change the font size?

On the article view, you can increase or decrease font size using the font size icons, or on tablets and phones you can pinch/zoom to resize.

How can I submit an event?

Calendar information can be sent to Edletter@coxinc.com

How can I submit a news story or idea?

Email the Breaking News Desk: BNT@coxinc.com

Who do I report sports information to?

Email COPSports@coxinc.com

Who do I report business new to?

Email DaytonB2B@coxinc.com

How do I submit automotive information for the Wheels section?

Contact Automotive News and Sales at 937-610-7325 or email: Wheels@coxohio.com

Where can I go to get more information on reprint permission?

General reprint permission

How do I send a letter to the Editor?

Submit a letter to the editor

Who do I talk to if I have a news story about the Journal-News?

Please contact Emily Broughton.

How can I access / search newspaper archives?

Search the archives

How do I recover my password?

If you forget your password, please use the “Forgot Password?” link on the Login page.

How do I change the e-mail address that is associated with my account?

Once logged in, go to “My Account” in the menu and select “Edit” in the Login Information box. You can also call customer service at 1-877-267-0018.

Where do I find information about my account?

You can find information about your account by visiting My Account.

How do I order a print subscription?

To purchase a print subscription, simply click here to go to the Subscribe page. Select from the available delivery options and complete the order form.

For further information, you may want to contact customer service at 1-877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

You can call 877-267-0018 between the following hours:

Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If it’s after hours, there are many ways to modify and manage your account online at My Account.

You can also email us at Customer Care. We will respond as quickly as possible.

To update your account information, visit our secure site My Account. You may be prompted to log in to your account if you have not done so already. The main page features links to many of your account features. Select the one most relevant to you to be redirected to the proper page.

To update your newsletter selections, visit My Account preferences or choose Newsletters & Events from the main myaccount menu.

You can sign up or opt out of newsletters by clicking the check boxes on each tile.

To change your billing address, visit my My Account. You may be prompted to log in to your account if you have not done so already. Once there, select MyAccount | Change My Address.

Select the drop-down arrow in the Billing Address section. Choose Edit Address.

Enter the new address into the appropriate fields, the date that you want the change to take effect, then choose Finish.

To add or remove home delivery of the printed paper, please contact us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

To report an issue with your home delivery, go to My Account. You may be prompted to log in to your account if you have not done so already. Select “My Account”, then “Delivery Issue” You will be able to select your delivery issue, the date of the issue and submit your complaint.

You may also call customer service at 1-877-267-0018.

We know that getting your newspaper from us is an important part of your morning routine, and we want to sincerely apologize for the issue you experienced with today’s home delivery of The Journal-News.

To request a cancellation or refund of your digital, epaper, or print subscription, please contact a Customer Care representative at 877-267-0018.

We accept cancellations by phone only so we can hear more about your reasons for discontinuing your subscription; your feedback is very important to us and we appreciate your support of The Journal-News journalists.

You can place a temporary stop on your print delivery while you’re out of town by going to My Account, clicking on “My Account”, then selecting “Vacation Holds”. You may be prompted to log in to your account if you have not done so already.

Select the date you want your delivery stopped and the date you want delivery to resume, then click on submit.

Please note: Your subscription stays active while your print newspaper is on hold. You’ll continue to receive the ePaper, a digital replica of the printed newspaper, every morning by 6 a.m. so you can stay informed whenever you travel.

Digital access is included at no additional cost with all paid print subscriptions. We encourage you to use digital access when you are away from home or the newspaper is not readily available.

If you need further assistance to set-up and use digital access, please contact us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

Please contact us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care and provide any details you can remember about the offer. The Customer Care representative will be happy to help you.

Delivery addresses can be updated by contacting one of our Customer Care representatives at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care. Please note that physical paper delivery is always to the driveway. This allows our carriers to get through their routes timely and safely.

If there is a special health/mobility issue that requires the paper to be placed elsewhere, please contact us. While we cannot always guarantee special paper delivery placement requests, we will try to accommodate where possible.

Yes. With an active subscription, you can access the ePaper, a digital replica of the daily print edition. Visit epaper page to begin reading today’s paper immediately. The ePaper is also delivered to your inbox daily by 6 a.m.

The easiest way to gift a subscription is to contact us to start a new one for them. You can contact Customer Care for further assistance at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

To change your current subscription or get answers to any questions about your current subscription, contact Customer Care at Customer Care or 877-267-0018.

Seven-day print subscribers should allow up to two days before receiving their first paper. Sunday-only print subscribers will begin receiving their paper the Sunday after they begin their subscription.

Visit Subscribe and select the offer that best fits your needs, or contact one of our Customer Care representatives at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

A Journal-News print subscription includes home delivery of the printed newspaper and unlimited digital access to the following:

ePaper – easy to use digital newspaper, delivered to your inbox by 6 a.m., seven days week

In-depth local news and investigations only in The Journal-News

Coupons and inserts on Sunday as well as Wednesday and Thursday

You can start today and cancel any time.

We offer a number of subscription options. The print edition of The Journal-News is available for home delivery seven days a week (and Sundays only).

All print subscriptions also include unlimited access to our digital products: the digital replica (ePaper), our website, a mobile app and a variety of newsletters. Digital-only subscriptions are also available. Find out what options are available for you by going to Subscribe or by contacting us at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care.

To update your delivery address, please contact one of our Customer Care representatives at 877-267-0018 or Customer Care. Please note that some addresses/areas may not have home delivery services available. In those situations, we recommend that you change your subscription to digital-only to continue your subscription and enjoy digital access.

How do I activate my free digital access from my print subscription?

If you purchased your subscription online, then you also created an account during the checkout process. You can simply log-in to My Account using the username and password provided.

If you did not purchase online, you will need to click here to activate the digital subscription.