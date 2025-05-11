20 Butler/Warren county National Merit finalists receive scholarships

Twenty of Butler County or Warren County’s most academically advanced seniors are getting scholarships to help pay college expenses.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has released the names of finalists who are receiving National Merit scholarships of $2,500. Recipients of corporate scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 each have also been released.
The corporations do not release the exact amount of the scholarship or whether it is renewable.
Recipients are among 15,000 students that made it to the finalist level based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualify Tests taken as juniors. They make up fewer than one percent of the nation’s top-performing high school seniors.
By the time the last of the scholarship recipients – college sponsored awards – are announced in June and July, about 6,930 students will have received National Merit, corporate, or scholarships from specific colleges, totaling $26 million.
The following 14 students are receiving National Merit Scholarship Corp. scholarships of $2,500. They are listed by high school, and include the student’s possible career field. Some Cincinnati area private high schools are included because the recipient attends the school:
- Cincinnati Country Day: Ayaan Arif, biomedical engineering, lives in Mason
- Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy: Mary Kirby, bioengineering, lives in Mason
- Fairfield: Garrett von Gostomski, computer science
- Mason: Vivian Change, applied math; Harshita Ganga, pediatric neurosurgery; Avril Kong, engineering; Ramya Rajan, applied math; Raymon Shao, statistics; Lucy Zhang, medicine; Minglia Zhang, materials engineering; Albert Zhong, medicine
- Ross: Benjamin Schuler, cardiology
- Seven Hills: Kyle Wang, biomedical engineering, lives in Mason
- *Xavier: Evan Lodder, computer engineering, lives in Liberty Twp.
- The following six students are receiving corporate scholarship. They are listed by high school, and include the student’s possible career field. Some Cincinnati area private high schools are included because the recipient attends the school:
- Fairfield: Hadi Dabdoub, Fifth/Third, chemical engineering
- Mason: Avaneesh Konda, Fifth/Third, computer science; Jayden Lu, Pfizer Inc., mechanical engineering; Mihir Mahajani, Siemens, medicine; Tanya Zhang, Fifth/Third, industrial engineering
- Moeller: William Bimonte, Motorola Solutions, mechanical engineering, lives in Liberty Twp.
About the Author