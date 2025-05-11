20 Butler/Warren county National Merit finalists receive scholarships

The corporations do not release the exact amount of the scholarship or whether it is renewable.

Recipients are among 15,000 students that made it to the finalist level based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualify Tests taken as juniors. They make up fewer than one percent of the nation’s top-performing high school seniors.

By the time the last of the scholarship recipients – college sponsored awards – are announced in June and July, about 6,930 students will have received National Merit, corporate, or scholarships from specific colleges, totaling $26 million.

The following 14 students are receiving National Merit Scholarship Corp. scholarships of $2,500. They are listed by high school, and include the student’s possible career field. Some Cincinnati area private high schools are included because the recipient attends the school: