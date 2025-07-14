West Chester Twp. changes its compensation, benefits to hire and retain employees

The study included input from employees through meetings with department heads, questionnaires and a market compensation analysis.

“We want West Chester Twp. to remain competitive in this tight labor market, while also restructuring our compensation and benefits in a sustainable and responsible way,’’ said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

“This new structure honors the experience of long-serving employees while also making West Chester an attractive place to start and grow a career in public service.”

A range-based salary structure is being introduced aligning the township’s compensation to the 60th percentile of the local public sector market. It includes a 40 percent spread between minimum and maximum salaries.

“The new compensation package will help us hire the best, keep the best, and expect the best from every member of our team,’’ said Trustee Lee Wong.

Besides money, the package includes changes to job titles and additional benefits.

“We have several policy changes that we feel will make us a more marketable employer,’’ Brown said.

New to the benefit package is a parental leave policy that gives up to four weeks of salary — two weeks at full pay; two weeks at half pay — after six months at the job. It takes effect Aug. 1.

Added to the short-term disability policy is once the employee exhausts all available leave, they will receive half of their salary for up to 14 weeks. It becomes effective Aug. 1.

Employees will have access to a 10 percent discount at a designated daycare provider once the final details have been worked out.

Effective Jan. 1, vacation accrual increases will be based on years of service, up to 200 hours a year with 15 or more years of service. Establishment of a lifestyle reimbursement account will allow fulltime employees to be reimbursed up to $500 annually for eligible expenses including childcare and gym memberships.

“I consider this a very smart and strategic investment on the part of West Chester Township. We’re supporting our employees and staying competitive in a tight labor market,’’ said Trustee Mark Welch.

“As a business guy, I can say is very clearly that this is just good business. The new compensation plan supports our workforce. It is a responsible use of our available funding and positions us very well in the future.”