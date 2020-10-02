Fast-growing paper company latest international business to locate in Hamilton

Butler County’s largest city has lost some significant paper companies, including Champion and Beckett, but recently landed another international paper company, one of the fastest-growing in the world, Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said in his State of the City speech on Thursday.
Smith noted fast-growing Spain-based Saica Group soon will have a groundbreaking ceremony in the city as one of several international businesses in Hamilton.
“For the people that were so upset about losing 150 years worth of papermaking in Hamilton, Ohio, Saica is one of the fastest-growing paper manufacturers in the world,” he said of the company, whose name is pronounced SAY-ka and which makes corrugated boxes.
“They compete with International Paper and they compete with the big boys across the globe,” Smith said. And, “we are their first construction in North America.”
The city’s downtown also has gained more of an international flavor, he noted during his speech.
Companies like Saica, and 80 Acres Farms, which has a European joint-venture partner called Infinite Acres, have been bringing visitors from European countries like Norway and Amsterdam to town.
Italian company Salvagnini, whose North American headquarters are in Hamilton, also is attracting people from around the world, he said.
“It’s just so cool to see that type of energy downtown,” Smith said.
The former Champion Paper mill, meanwhile, is being transformed into what will be North America’s largest indoor sports facility, which also will have a convention center, at least one hotel, plus stores and restaurants. It is expected to attract more than a million visitors per year when it becomes established, after opening in December, 2021.
That was one of several themes in Smith’s speech. This media outlet will write other articles about other aspects of the talk by Smith, who recently marked his 10th anniversary as Hamilton’s city manager.