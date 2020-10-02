Fast-growing paper company latest international business to locate in Hamilton

Companies like Saica, and 80 Acres Farms, which has a European joint-venture partner called Infinite Acres, have been bringing visitors from European countries like Norway and Amsterdam to town.

Italian company Salvagnini, whose North American headquarters are in Hamilton, also is attracting people from around the world, he said.

“It’s just so cool to see that type of energy downtown,” Smith said.

The former Champion Paper mill, meanwhile, is being transformed into what will be North America’s largest indoor sports facility, which also will have a convention center, at least one hotel, plus stores and restaurants. It is expected to attract more than a million visitors per year when it becomes established, after opening in December, 2021.

That was one of several themes in Smith’s speech. This media outlet will write other articles about other aspects of the talk by Smith, who recently marked his 10th anniversary as Hamilton’s city manager.