Taps, Tastes and Tunes sets headline acts for West Chester Fourth of July events

“We can’t wait for everyone to visit the Voice of America Museum” during the holiday weekend, Sutton said.

Taps, Tastes and Tunes will begin on Thursday, July 4, and run through Saturday, July 6, at VOA. The festival is being put on by ColdIron Enterprises Inc. in partnership with the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, West Chester Twp., the VOA Museum and MetroParks of Butler County.

“West Chester Township is excited to be a part of the 2024 Taps, Tastes and Tunes celebration at our Voice of America Park. The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day with music, local food, and one of the most impressive firework shows in Southwest Ohio on Friday, July 5,” said Ann Becker, a West Chester Township trustee.

Admission to Taps, Tastes and Tunes is free and no tickets are required. Parking also is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily. Details about Taps, Tastes and Tunes are available at www.cincyfests.com.

“We have great support from the community and the township, so we are always excited to be in West Chester,” said David Wertheim, event manager at ColdIron Enterprises Inc.

“Obviously, the bands we’re bringing in are nationally renowned acts. We have Lit on Friday before the fireworks, and then, on Saturday, we’ll have Nine Days and The Smithereens, and we’re really excited about bringing in all these bands,” he said.

On July 4, Pandora Effect will play from noon to 3:30 p.m., followed by Vinyl Countdown from 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. A to-be-announced national country act in partnership with Voices of America Country Music Fest will perform at 8 p.m.

“We will have a national country act headline on Thursday. We’re doing a VOA Country Music Fest preview night on Thursday, so it will be a national country act, and we’re working with the team at the VOA Country Music Fest to bring in that act,” said Wertheim.

On July 5, Ninety Four.04 will perform from noon to 3:30 p.m., followed by Everyday People Band from 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Lit will headline the evening from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. presented by West Chester Twp.

On July 6, live music will kick off with Joey Said No from noon to 3:30 p.m., followed by headlining acts Nine Days and The Smithereens.

There will be a variety of food vendors on site with tasty offerings, such as Mae’s Country Cooking, El Rey Mexican Food Truck, American Grill, Lil Taste of Soul, USA Café, Wagwan Jerki, and Crumbl Cookies, to name a few.

Cold beverages will include Miller Lite, Coors Light, various craft beers, margaritas, Ole Smoky slushies, and Vizzy Hard Seltzers as well as non-alcoholic soft drinks, bottled water, lemonade, iced tea and fruit smoothies.

“We’ve got it all here, a perfect Fourth of July celebration with national acts, fireworks, food and drink, and it’s just a great event for the whole family,” Wertheim said.

From World War II through the Cold War, the Voice of America Bethany Relay Station in West Chester Twp. played a vital role in transmitting Voice of America broadcasts to people living in countries that lacked a free press. The Voice of America Bethany Relay Station operated from 1944 to 1994. It was decommissioned by the federal government in 1994. The iconic art deco building has been developed into the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting with support from the community.

The VOA Museum is typically open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. During the Taps, Tastes, and Tunes event, the museum will be open those same hours on Saturday. Admission to visit the museum is $10 for adults, ages 16 and over. The cost of admission is free for children under the age of 16, $9 for veterans and active military. The VOA Museum is located at 8070 Tylersville Road. Visit www.voamuseum.org, or call (513) 777-0027 for more information.

How to go

What: Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes

When: July 4-6. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily.

Where: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester (Use the Cox Road entrance.)

Cost: Free admission, free parking. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

More info. www.cincyfests.com. No coolers or outside food/drink allowed. Guests are welcome to bring chairs.

Weekend band lineup:

Thurs., July 4

Noon to 3:30 p.m. – Pandora Effect

4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. – Vinyl Countdown

8 p.m. – National Country act to be announced in partnership with Voices of America Country Music Fest

Fri., July 5

Noon to 3:30 p.m. – Ninety Four.04

4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. – Everyday People Band

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Lit

10 p.m. - Fireworks presented by West Chester Twp.

Sat., July 6

Noon to 3:30 p.m. – Joey Said No

Followed by headliners Nine Days and The Smithereens