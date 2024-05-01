Best of Butler County: What is the Best Bakery? Here are the finalists

By
Updated 46 minutes ago
We do Best of Butler County each year to learn about audience favorites.

The finalists this year hail from several different Butler County communities, leading us to believe that several places have the recipe for success.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

» Click here to vote in Best of Butler County.

Voting will go through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

• Allens Market

• Central Pastry Shop

• Chubby Bunny Bakery

• Kellys Bakery

• Lukes Custom Cakes

• Ross Bakery

• Servatii Pastry Shop

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

