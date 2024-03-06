Best of Butler County: Nominate and vote here in the 2024 contest

Welcome to Best of Butler County, where nominations will run from March 18-29 before voting for finalists from April 22-May 10.
We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 178 contests that cover 9 categories. Vote below for your favorites.
Then what?
• Get the winners first by signing up for our Midday Break newsletter
• Go read more news about Butler County, (especially things to love about the county)
Our timeline
• Nominations: March 18-29
• Then, we choose the finalists
• Voting: April 222-May 10
• Winners announced: June 21
• Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 23
