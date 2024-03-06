Best of Butler County: Nominate and vote here in the 2024 contest

News
19 minutes ago
X

Welcome to Best of Butler County, where nominations will run from March 18-29 before voting for finalists from April 22-May 10.

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 178 contests that cover 9 categories. Vote below for your favorites.

Then what?

• Get the winners first by signing up for our Midday Break newsletter

• Go read more news about Butler County, (especially things to love about the county)

Our timeline

• Nominations: March 18-29

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: April 222-May 10

• Winners announced: June 21

• Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 23

In Other News
1
Middletown man arrested in Virginia for alleged crimes with a teen
2
Middletown couple accused of making, posting sex videos showing toddler
3
Free downtown Hamilton shuttle service in line for city funding
4
Editor: One week after Clark County’s worst tornado in years, the best...
5
Conference helps parents work through stresses of adoption
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top