‘Nothing compares to coming back home’: Kayla Harrison returns as a UFC champion

The two-time Olympic Gold medalist, UFC champion and Middletown native returned to the city for a community rally and interview at Middletown High School basketball arena at 6:30 p.m. As early as 4 p.m., a line began to form outside for those hoping to get the best seats. Darrin Howard, 42, of Middletown was first in line. “(Kayla’s) such a good role model for the community, and for younger women and women in general,” he said. “She prays after fights with her opponents.” After being introduced by Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle, Harrison walked out holding her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion belt.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

She shared her story with the crowd, detailing her upbringing in Middletown, her struggles with wanting to quit judo and her faith. At one of her lowest points, Harrison said she was considering quitting and taking her own life when she got a call from her grandfather. “(He said), ‘I want you to remember something sweetheart. Quitters never win and winners never quit,’” she said. “At that time, my poppy’s voice sounded like that still, small voice inside of me that I call God. God had other plans for me.” “Success isn’t about being perfect. Having faith, trusting the process and showing up even when you feel hopeless — that’s what counts," she said. “To every kid her tonight who’s wondering if they have what it takes, you do. And to anyone in this room who is struggling right now, you are seen, you are loved. God’s got you, and so does this town.”

Harrison then sat down with Castle for a live taping of the Middletown Now Podcast, where she spoke about her experience as a mother of two.

“I thought training for the Olympics was hard, I thought doing MMA and getting punched in the face was hard, but becoming a mother and trying to be a good mom...is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and also, hands down, the greatest accomplishment of my life,” she said.

Harrison became a mother after the adoption of her niece and nephew.

For young girls wanting to follow in her footsteps, Harrison said: “Have fun, find your tribe...and remember that a black belt is white belt who never quit.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Harrison donated $5,000 to Hope House Mission, and Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka presented Harrison with her second key to the city.

“Kayla Harrison is an inspiration around the world, but nowhere more so, than her hometown,” Slamka said.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Harrison has accomplished an athletic quintuple — two Olympic gold medals, two $1 million Professional Fighters League championships and, most recently, an UFC title.

Harrison attended Middletown City Schools, then moved out of the state to continue her judo training that led to gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.