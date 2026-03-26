Hanover Twp. trying again for levy funding fire, emergency services

Labeled as an “additional” levy, it actually will take the place of a 3.5-mill levy set to expire at the end of this year, one that is based on 2016 property values, the year it was approved.

The expiring levy earns the township of approximately 8,700 residents approximately $800,000 toward the fire district’s roughly $1.2 million in expenses. The remainder is raised via utility payments, insurance and donations.

Labeled as an “additional” levy, the new levy seeks to collect for five years at a cost of $175 per $100,000 in property value, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.

“They always call it ‘additional,’” township Administrator Bruce Henry told Journal-News. “We’re not adding on to anything. ‘Additional’ is required language by state law, and because it’s in addition to the inside millage. This is outside millage, so they call it additional.

“We don’t like that terminology because people think that we’re doubling up on them, but we’re not.”

Founded in 1997, Hanover Township Fire Department, provides 24/7 fire, EMS, rescue, hazmat and water‑rescue services for about 8,700 residents across 36 square miles. The department is staffed by part‑time firefighters and EMTs and operates out of one main station at 1799 Morman Road.

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Henry said that at some point this year, the township will no longer be able to make up for the fund loss if the levy is not approved, and that without a new levy, “we just can’t operate the fire department in the manner it should be operated.”

“Somewhere towards the end of the year, if we don’t have something passed in its place, then severe cuts have to be made,” he said. “What that means is, at this point, we’re not sure, except that it means that we can’t staff the fire stations, especially for EMS, the way we want to."

Having voters approved the levy would give the township the next few years to determine any next steps, including investing in new equipment and additional training for existing and new staff, he said.

“It will be able to have us pay for current operations and keep the service level where it is, because we know the residents don’t want to cut back on EMS,” Henry said.