Union Centre corridor to be studied by consultants to help with future plans

“Our goal is to create a vibrant corridor that supports our existing business owners, attracts future strategic development, and creates a high quality of life for our residents,’’ said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

“MKSK will help us make a strategic framework to guide future development and redevelopment – one that supports both economic vitality and community well-being.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Last fall the township imposed a temporary development moratorium along the two-mile corridor along Union Centre Boulevard between Ohio 747 and Cincinnati-Dayton Road – one of the most important business corridors.

It is bound by Ohio 747 on the west; Mill Creek on the southwest; Muhlhauser, Allen, and E. Crescentville roads on the south; Interstate 75 on the west; the Indiana & Ohio railroad on the east; West Chester Road, Union Centre Boulevard, Smith Road and Lakota Drive West, on the north; and Beckett Road on the north/northeast.

The moratorium on the corridor’s 3,200 acres, applies only to new buildings and large property expansions. It was done to give time to determine long-term planning and determine if any zoning or other changes were needed.

The study will evaluate current land use patterns, development trends, transportation and traffic issues, and long-term economic opportunities.

“With limited developable land remaining, thoughtful planning is essential to support continued investment and a strong business environment,” Brown said.

Phase 1 will include evaluating existing conditions and talking with residents, businesses and property owners within the corridor. It will begin soon and is expected to finish by July 1.

The second phase will be done by year’s end and focuses on developing a long-term vision for the property.