Sorg Opera revitalization group asks city for $375K

Now the nonprofit, volunteer organization has received a $375,000 grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for roof improvements; HVAC and ceiling replacement in the lobby; basement ceiling installation; and security upgrades.

Explore UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming rally

“These projects aren’t often visible or sexy, but the first need for historic preservation,” said Nancy Griffith, president of SORG. These submitted and approved improvements total about $180,335, but SORG needs to accrue $375,000 total of bids to be approved by the state before work can start. SORG asked the city to match the grant award up front, and be reimbursed as the work is completed and invoices are paid. A decision was not made at Tuesday’s council meeting on whether to match the grant or not, but the city’s legal team is reviewing it. If the city decides not to provide the money, Griffith said, “We’ll keep on keeping on the best we can.”

Historically, when SORG couldn’t fund improvements, the organization looked for in-kind donations and/or pro bono work by electricians, plumbers and tradespeople. “An important note for us is that a lot of what we do involves sweat equity,” said Griffith. If SORG had the money today to get the work done, many of the projects could be completed in days or weeks, according to Griffith.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Oftentimes we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place in paying in advance to book groups for the great events to bring people downtown or using that income from the last act and sinking it into building renovations,” Griffith said. Sorg Opera House makes enough income from concerts to “keep the lights on,” it doesn’t make enough to take the theater “beyond the status quo.”

Griffith mentioned challenges to patrons during sold-out event nights, including restaurant wait times and availability; overnight lodging for talent, crew and patrons; ADA accessibility to balcony; and increased cost of goods. Councilwoman Jennifer Carter said the potholes in the Sorg Opera House’s city-owned parking lot are an issue, and Wednesday morning, city crews went out and filled the pot holes.

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided