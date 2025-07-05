Power outage in Hamilton caused by bird

A power outage in Hamilton that affected much of the city’s west side Saturday morning may have been caused by a bird, according to the city of Hamilton’s electric department.
Around 11 a.m., about 1,900 residents in these areas lost power due to the outage on the Pillsbury circuit. It was restored by noon and officials said it was a bird in the substation that spurred it.
The following areas were without power:
- Kettering Health Hamilton (hospital)
- Eaton Avenue
- Highland Park
- Areas of Carmen Avenue
- Beeler Boulevard
- Tiffany Court
- Justin Place
- Marlou Drive
- Orient Way
- Gordon-Smith Boulevard
- Bristol View Drive
- Colman Drive
- Miami Way
- Castle Pines Court
- Taft Place
- Livingston Drive
- Brookwood Avenue
- Areas of Stephanie Drive
The city’s electric department advises citizens to stay away from downed power lines and anything with which they come in contact, especially metal fences.
Those who see a downed power line should call 911 and treat every downed power line as if it is energized.
