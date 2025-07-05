1 hurt in Hamilton shooting

A fight in Hamilton turned into a shooting and injured one person, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Dispatchers said that calls came in at approximately 11:16 p.m. Friday, July 4, reporting a group of 20 people fighting on Wellington Court in Hamilton. Callers said that someone had been shot.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Police have not release information on a suspect.
This article will be updated when more details are released.
In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. not allowing short-term rentals as residents complain...
2
Food Town shooting case sent to Butler County grand jury
3
Cincinnati Zoo says new vaccine helped save lives of two young...
4
Soul Asylum headlines free All America Bash that includes food...
5
Property tax reforms axed from state budget: What is next step to help...
About the Author