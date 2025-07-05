Hamilton’s Community First Solutions continues its strategic expansion

Community First Solutions President and CEO Brett Kirkpatrick called Mason “a vibrant, family-focused community with excellent schools and strong neighborhoods.” Based on the success of Montage Mason (formerly Anthology of Mason), the company saw “the tremendous need for quality senior living options in this area,” he said.

“The Cottage of Mason allows us to serve families seeking a more intimate, residential-style environment while maintaining our commitment to exceptional care,” Kirkpatrick said. “This acquisition represents more than growth — it’s about creating a comprehensive ecosystem of care options that truly serves our community’s diverse needs.”

In September 2023, Community First acquired Montage Mason, a luxury assisted living and memory care community in the Warren County community of Deerfield Twp. A month later, the not-for-profit entered into a long-term contract with Kettering Health to manage the operations of their Sycamore Glen senior living community in Miamisburg. In August 2024, the organization added The Patterson (formerly HarborChase of Beavercreek) to its network portfolio.

Community First Solutions was founded 107 years ago in Hamilton, and its most notable properties are Berkeley Square and Westover. It also owns the post-acute care facility Jamestowne.

With the addition of The Cottage of Mason, Community First increases the number of seniors living residents to more than 900 and 725 regional employees. The acquisition also increases its annual operating revenue under management to $78 million, according to the company.