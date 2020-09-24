Shots fired call causes brief lockdown of Lakota junior high school

A mother waiting at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon reported shots fired in Liberty Twp., and casings were found at the scene, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The 36-year-old woman said she was waiting for her child’s bus between 4 and 4:30 p.m. at the corner of School View Drive and Dutchview Court when she witnessed shots fired from a black, four-door sedan, according to the report.
The car was driving north on Dutchview, and the shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the witness.
Deputies found no one injured, but multiple pistol casings were located on Dutchview.
About 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 19-year-old Cincinnati man called the sheriff’s office reporting his Jaguar was hit three times by gunfire that afternoon while he was en route to his mother’s house on Dutchview.
The man said that as he pulled into the apartment complex, a car drove up next to his and occupants rolled down the window and started an argument with him. They returned with a gun and shot approximately seven shots at his car and fled, he said. He named one of the suspects as his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
When the shots fired incident happened, it was after school hours, but Liberty Junior School was placed on lockdown for those still on the grounds, according to Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools.
“Liberty Junior School went into an immediate lockdown for all students and staff who were on campus for extracurricular activities. Local law enforcement arrived immediately and the lockdown was lifted approximately 25 minutes later,” Fuller said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kim Peters.