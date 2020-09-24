Shots fired call causes brief lockdown of Lakota junior high school

The man said that as he pulled into the apartment complex, a car drove up next to his and occupants rolled down the window and started an argument with him. They returned with a gun and shot approximately seven shots at his car and fled, he said. He named one of the suspects as his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

When the shots fired incident happened, it was after school hours, but Liberty Junior School was placed on lockdown for those still on the grounds, according to Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools.

“Liberty Junior School went into an immediate lockdown for all students and staff who were on campus for extracurricular activities. Local law enforcement arrived immediately and the lockdown was lifted approximately 25 minutes later,” Fuller said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kim Peters.