Hamilton bar owner on citation: We lost track of time after concert let out

When state agents arrived around 11:18 p.m. Friday at the Grub Pub, the timing was bad, one of the bar’s co-owners said.
A Pink Floyd tribute-band show at Hamilton’s RiversEdge amphitheater “had just let out, and we had been dead all night,” Patrick Canaan said. “And all of a sudden we get this big influx of people, and we lost track of time, and all of a sudden, it’s 11 o’clock and it’s like, ‘Oh, heck, we’ve got to start getting people out of here.’”
Agents were able to buy beer, leading to a citation of “Rule 80,” requiring that bars stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.
“They’re closing us down at 10 every night to stop the spread of corona,” Canaan said. “Well, and then the governor says every day on his little update, ‘Wear your mask, wear your mask.’ His own task force shows up at my bar, one of 'em with his mask halfway up, and none of the other three had any mask on.”
Hamilton police officers wear their masks and are cordial, but, “the governor’s task force was not cordial, did not have masks on, except for the supervisor. His was halfway up. And was not very nice at all. Tellin' me I need to follow the rules, this and that about the rules. And I’m looking at him, thinkin', ‘Well, you’re not following them yourself.’”
Canaan said the bar had not hired a lawyer yet for any possible action.
Depending on how the Ohio Liquor Control Commission rules on a case, there can be no penalty if no wrongdoing was found. Otherwise, there can be financial penalties, required closure of an establishment for a number of days, or even lose of a bar’s license.