Hamilton bar owner on citation: We lost track of time after concert let out

“They’re closing us down at 10 every night to stop the spread of corona,” Canaan said. “Well, and then the governor says every day on his little update, ‘Wear your mask, wear your mask.’ His own task force shows up at my bar, one of 'em with his mask halfway up, and none of the other three had any mask on.”

Hamilton police officers wear their masks and are cordial, but, “the governor’s task force was not cordial, did not have masks on, except for the supervisor. His was halfway up. And was not very nice at all. Tellin' me I need to follow the rules, this and that about the rules. And I’m looking at him, thinkin', ‘Well, you’re not following them yourself.’”