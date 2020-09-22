Butler County firefighter pleads guilty to misusing credit card, including Disney World trip

He was indicted on June 2 on theft, misuse of credit cards and falsification after spending about $1,800 on a Fairfield Twp. Firefighters Association credit card intended to be used for necessities and food purchases. Some of the purchases were made while Spears was on vacation in Disney World, according to an investigation.

The theft and misuse of credit card charges are related to activities from May 24, 2019 through Nov. 21, 2019, and the falsification charge is for a statement made on Jan. 10, according to the indictment. Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said a tip from inside the township fire department led to investigation and charges.