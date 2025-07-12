Middletown instructor wins ‘teacher of the year’ honor

Temming was recently lauded in the Adopt A Class ceremony celebrating the organization’s work of partnering local school classrooms with businesses and individuals since 2003.

An 11-year veteran of Mayfield Elementary, during this past school year, Temming led the coordination of Adopt A Class partnerships for all 5th-grade homerooms at the school while overseeing collaborations with business and organization partners including MidPointe Library, MyUSA Credit Union, Hospice of Middletown, and AMS Parts.

“The lessons our business partners bring are always creative, engaging, and meaningful,” said Temming.

“Every student gets involved, and it’s heartwarming to witness their enthusiasm and participation. From my perspective, it’s a joy to see these relationships grow. These businesses are truly committed to our students, and it’s clear they love spending time at Mayfield,” she said.

“My students and I couldn’t feel more honored to have been ‘adopted’ by them.”

The Adopt A Class organization currently serves both elementary and junior high schools where at least 75% of the students are Federal Title 1 status (free and reduced school meals).

Adopt A Class officials state on their website “our donors and classroom sponsors have made it possible for us to work with over 10,000 students in 43 schools across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.”

Mayfield Principal Heather Keal praised Temming’s leadership, saying: “Mrs. Temming goes out of her way to make connections with the teams who come in, she supports the work they do and she encourages students to ask questions and genuinely learn about the businesses.”

Keal added, “there is a lot of conversation around goal setting and having a strong work ethic in the students’ future career fields. Mrs. Temming’s positive attitude, team approach, and growth mindset are some of the reasons she was chosen for this award. The business partners saw these characteristics in her, and she exhibits them every day at Mayfield.”

Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser also praised the classroom and business partnership program, which is active in three other city school elementary buildings as well as Middletown Middle School.

“Adopt A Class is a game changer for Middletown City School District,” said Houser.

“Local businesses build relationships with students and staff through monthly classroom visits and on-site experiences. This partnership breaks down school walls and connects learning directly to the workforce, making real-world, experiential learning most impactful.”