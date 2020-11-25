Butler County commissioner with coronavirus: ‘I know the tracers are not being successful’

“I know the tracers are not being successful,” she said. “I can say that everyone involved understands that the tracing after the fact isn’t working and that people who are sick are not so interested in hearing more about COVID education.”

When people test positive for the coronavirus, the health district and departments are tasked with contacting them and quarantining others with whom they might have been in contact. West Chester Twp. Trustee Ann Becker started feeling symptoms on Nov. 8 when her “everything bagel didn’t taste like anything,” and she received her positive result four days later.

She said she was not contacted by the Butler County General Health District until much later. She said the tracer asked her when she tested positive and with whom she had been in contact but didn’t inquire about her symptoms.

“If I had given her a list of names, would she have called them all?” Becker said. “Since I had not been anywhere, the contact tracing didn’t really apply to me. I can’t say it’s not working because she called, but it had been almost 10 days since I had been symptomatic.”

Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said there were 1,623 positive cases reported to the county’s public health departments last week. The county has about 150 grant-funded contact tracers in addition to staff at the three health departments doing the work.

“We are doing our very best, but we simply cannot keep up with that amount of surge in new positive cases,” Bailer told the Journal-News. “What we really need is for everyone to stay home as much as possible, wear masks, and stay apart. This, much more than contact tracing will drive down our numbers.”

Rogers said the health department reached out to him within a half a day of his positive COVID-19 test a couple weeks ago and “they actually found out before I did.”

Carpenter said the health district contacted her three times while she was ill.

“The action of warning people that they’ve been in contact with a positive COVID patient doesn’t make any difference,” Carpenter said. “That person could have been in contact with multiple COVID patients. It’s too widespread, we probably all have had contact if we’re outside of our homes.”