Smith Park to close Wednesday beginning at noon for festival set up

1 hour ago
Smith Park in Middletown will be closed July 2 starting at noon in anticipation of the July 3rd Independence Day Festival.

The festival begins at 4 p.m. Thursday with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Parades Middletown is organizing this year’s Fourth of July parade to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Shawn McIntosh, Middletown Division of Fire captain, will be the parade’s Grand Marshal.

