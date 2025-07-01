Ringing in July 4th with fireworks? Ohio allows it, but many area cities don’t

But cities like Hamilton, Middletown, Troy and Xenia allow for residents to shoot off fireworks. Under previous law, individuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio, but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Those discharging, igniting or exploding fireworks must be 18 or older. People who discharge fireworks under the influence are subject to a first-degree misdemeanor, according to state law.

“We want everyone to enjoy their Fourth of July celebrations in a safe and responsible way, which is why it’s vital for Ohioans to understand the serious risks fireworks can pose if not handled properly,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon.

Since the decreased patrol of fireworks, there has been an increase in fireworks related fires and injuries in Ohio. In 2023, 128 incidents from fireworks were reported, with 22 of those incidents resulting in residential building fires totaling nearly $700,000 in damages, according to the State Fire Marshall’s fire prevention bureau data.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

In 2024, 135 incidents from fireworks were reported with 32 resulting in structure fires and $651,400 property loss and $109,300 in contents loss. So far, 2025 has had eight fireworks incidents with one resulting in structure fire and $1,000 property loss, according to the SFM data.

“Each year, Ohioans are forced to spend their holiday in emergency rooms because of incidents involving fireworks that could have been avoided. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, we can prevent these dangerous accidents from occurring and ensure a fun and safe holiday for all.,” Reardon said.

Ohio had 28 serious injuries reported in 2024 from fireworks, according to Alan Smith, the Ohio code enforcement bureau chief. “Please understand that many injuries are not reported due to fear of being charged criminally,” Smith wrote. “We try and work with all hospitals statewide annually to remind them of mandatory reporting of all burn injuries.” To counteract this, Middletown Fire Marshal Lt. David Kaiser said people should be aware of their surroundings, keep a bucket of water on stand by and to use common sense when it comes to safety.

Andrew Gardner, the Ohio code enforcement district chief, said Ohio set standards for firework wholesalers and citizens to protect them.

“The laws and rules exist to protect the public and also to regulate the fireworks industry in a fair and consistent manner,” Gardner said.

Explore Some Butler County areas keep fireworks bans in place

Cynthia James of the Kettering police department reminded people to find out about the rules in the community.

“I know that if any of you live in a city, you need to be checking your city ordinances because whatever that says,” James said, “trumps whatever the state law says.”