Victim ID’d in fatal Fairfield fire that included exploding oxygen tanks

The two firefighters in the house at the time of the explosion were disoriented but not injured. They were evaluated at the scene and are back to work today, Bennett said.

Two other people in the residence were able to escape safely. Eversole was found near a back door.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the oxygen tanks did contribute to the intensity of the fire, the chief said. He said a number of oxygen cylinders were found in the garage, which indicates continuous oxygen support.

“We are investigating everything, evaluating the mayday situation,” Bennett said. “It is always beneficial to review the actions and response. We are fortunate no firefighters were injured. There is no such thing as a routine incident. There are hazards that are always unknown to firefighters going in.”