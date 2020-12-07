Victim ID’d in fatal Fairfield fire that included exploding oxygen tanks

A 73-year-old man died Saturday morning after a fire at his Fairfield home.
Otis Eugene Eversole died at an area hospital after being found in his burning home in the 5300 block of Chateau Way. The Butler County Coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.
Firefighters were called to the residence about 12:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a back bedroom. They were told Eversole was still in the house, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett.
“They initiated efforts to find the individual and minutes after they entered the building there was a failure of one of the oxygen tanks (inside the house) that resulted in an explosion and a fireball,” Bennett said.
The chief said the explosion resulted in a “mayday situation.”
The two firefighters in the house at the time of the explosion were disoriented but not injured. They were evaluated at the scene and are back to work today, Bennett said.
Two other people in the residence were able to escape safely. Eversole was found near a back door.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the oxygen tanks did contribute to the intensity of the fire, the chief said. He said a number of oxygen cylinders were found in the garage, which indicates continuous oxygen support.
“We are investigating everything, evaluating the mayday situation,” Bennett said. “It is always beneficial to review the actions and response. We are fortunate no firefighters were injured. There is no such thing as a routine incident. There are hazards that are always unknown to firefighters going in.”