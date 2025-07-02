Bond raised for Middletown shooting suspects

Perazzo also raised Dy’Shonna Goins’s bond to $375,000. Goins, 28, of Kettering, faces five charges.

The two suspects pleaded not guilty on all counts, and their next court appearances are set for July 30. They were indicted on a combined 12 charges by a Butler County grand jury Friday.

The indictments stem from the June 16 shooting outside Bar II in Middletown. There were four involved in the shooting, including Collier and Jones.

Collier was already facing a murder charge, single counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The grand jury indicted Collier on seven charges in all, adding three more counts of felonious assault and a second count of having a weapon under disability under different sections of the Ohio criminal code.

The murder and felonious assault charges are enhanced with both a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification. Both specification charges would add additional years to the underlying crimes if convicted.

Collier is in the Butler County Jail.

Goins faced three counts of felonious assault, and the grand jury added two additional felonious assault counts. Four of the charges Goins faces are also enhanced with an underlying gun specification charge.

On June 16, police responded to reports of shots fired at Bar II’s parking lot, 1200 Elliott Drive, at around 2:40 a.m.

Four people were shot as an apparent result of a fight, said Middletown Division of Police Chief Earl Nelson, but the motivation as to why the fight started is not clear.

“The stories are different as to why the fight started,” he said. “We talked to the owner of the bar, asking if anything had happened inside. He said, ‘No.’”