1 dead, 3 injured in overnight Middletown shooting

An early morning shooting in Middletown resulted in 1 dead and 3 injured, according to Police Chief Earl Nelson.
Around 2:50 a.m., police responded to Bar II at 1200 Elliott Drive on reports of shots fired.
The shooting occurred in the bar’s parking lot.
Four people were shot. One victim has died, according to police, and three remain in the hospital.
There are no suspects at this time, according to Nelson.
