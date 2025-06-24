$1M bond set for man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar

Collier was arraigned Monday and bond was set at $1 million. He was ordered to stay away from Bar II if he was able to make bond.

Collier is being charged in the shooting death of Jessie James Jones, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The Middletown Division of Police and the Kettering Police Department also arrested Dyshonna T. Goins, 28, of Dayton Friday night and she is facing one count of felonious assault.

Goins’ bond was set at $150,000, and she was ordered to stay away from Bar II and the alleged victim.

On June 16, crews responded to reports of shots fired at Bar II’s parking lot located on 1200 Elliott Drive around 2:40 a.m.

Jones, 36, was killed in the shooting and three additional people were injured.

Police said the fight began in the parking lot of Bar II and not inside the bar. Video footage from buildings near the incident was collected.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741, at the email terryb@cityofmiddletown.org or police dispatch at 513-425-7700.