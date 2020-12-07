One dead after hit-and-run crash in Warren County

Initial investigation shows that a 2010 Ford Ranger, operated by James Clark, 76, was traveling north on I-71 in the right lane. An unknown, light-colored SUV was also traveling north on I-71 in the left lane. The vehicles made contact and Clark lost control of his vehicle.

The Ford Ranger traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier, the release said. The vehicle crossed to the left side of the roadway, where it struck another concrete barrier. The SUV continued to travel north and did not stop.