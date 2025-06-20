36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Anthony Spencer, 5150 Aster Park Drive, Apt. 2008, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), and possession of cocaine.

Scott Patrick Sartorius, 520 Buckeye St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica Layne Hodge, 367 Herman Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ryan Douglas Larison, 412 Fallert Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brian Lakeith Gibbons, 972 Gordon Smith Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, using weapons while intoxicated, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering, and disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Kennard Lainhart, 10110 Princeton Glendale Road, 133, West Chester; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

James Anthony Schuler, 563 Heather Drive, Apt. 1C, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Andrew J. Michael Littner, 1302 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Christin Ann Pittman, 5861 Lynch Lane, Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts each of receiving stolen property, and criminal damaging or endangering; and one count of misuse of credit cards.

James Jamil Ohara, 21 Woodview Court, Springdale; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Michelle Lee Mangotti, 2108 Fernwood St., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tabbotha Renee McCoy, 411 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Joseph D. McIntosh, 928 Tradewing Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine, obstructing official business (direct), and possessing drug abuse instruments (direct).

Karri Lynn Begley, 1733 Sample Road, Oxford; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Tyler J. Harris, 2053 Robin Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of credit cards, and receiving stolen property.

Terrance Tayshaun King, 501 Milville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated menacing.

Don Lutrell Wright, 520 David St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, grand theft (direct), and theft (direct).

Tony Curtis Ruffin, 861 Clark St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Matthew McConnell, 1418 Montrose Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Tyler Patton, 1142 NW Washington Blvd., #7, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated menacing, and obstructing official business.

Ryan D. Johnson, 347 Kenyon Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and petty theft.

Tiara Lashae Roberts, 645 Miami Chapel, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Nicholas Adam Italiano, 408 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Harrison J. Berlin, 1742 Bissell St., Chicago, Il.; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and assault.

Ryan Edward Chapman, 2800 Dixie Highway, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Karim Bakhsh Farqiri, 4610 Springwood Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on nine counts of rape (direct).

Gregory John Vogt, 8062 Royal Garden Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of strangulation, abduction (direct), domestic violence, and domestic violence (direct).

Jeffrey Frye, 628 Forest Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count each of kidnapping (direct), strangulation, and domestic violence.

Tyler Andre Isaacs, 510 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Chad Matthew Fields, 297 N. Spring St., Wilmington; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Chad Michael Smith, 326 S. Clarksville Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Sophia Kyabangi Williams, 800 Franklin Road, Apt. 13, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of endangering children; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Paul Joseph Goshorn, 9651 Wildbrook Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Lee Bowling, LKA Hawthron Extended Stay, 9369 Waterstone Blvd.; indicted on one count each of failure to register and failure to provide notice of change of address.

Tara Nicole Burt, 907 Dover Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of theft.

William Douglas Warren, 524 Heaton St., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.