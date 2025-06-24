Man sentenced in fatal Butler County hit-and-run

Breaking: Region sets temperature record as high heat continues

Tristan King, 25, of Hanover Twp., was sentenced to 30 months in prison for failure to stop after an accident in June 2024. The accident resulted in the death of Mary Beth Blankenship, 37, of Hanover Twp. (PHOTO: Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

1 hour ago
A 25-year-old Butler County man was sentenced this week to 30 months in prison, a year after he caused a hit-and-run accident that killed a Hanover Twp. woman.

Tristan King of Hanover Twp. was credited with 58 days for time served, and was given a three-year driver’s license suspension by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster. King pled guilty on May 12 and was sentenced Monday, according to court records.

Just after 4 a.m. on June 14, 2024, King was driving west on Millville Avenue (Ohio 129) when his vehicle struck Mary Beth Blankenship, a Hanover Twp. woman who was walking near the intersection of Columbus Drive West, heading home after celebrating her 37th birthday, according to reports. She was found by a deputy sheriff on the northwest corner of the Millville/Columbus intersection, according to the report.

After the accident, King fled the scene and continued driving west on Millville Avenue. Blankenship died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, which ruled her death an accident.

Nearly a week after the accident, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver, King, had been identified and it had his vehicle in their possession. King was directly indicted in December for failure to stop after an accident, a third-degree felony, by the Butler County grand jury.

Tristan King, 25, of Hanover Twp., was sentenced on Monday, June 23, 2025, to 30 months in prison after fleeing the scene of a June 14, 2024, accident that resulted in the death of Mary Beth Blankenship, 37, of Hanover Twp. FILE PHOTO

