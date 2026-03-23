Kentucky man accused of sexual contact with young child in Franklin

According to a grand jury report, Summers is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old from September 2023 through June 2024 in Franklin and Franklin Twp.

Summers is scheduled for arraignment April 10. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but at the time of writing he was not in the Warren County Jail, according to jail website records.

We have reached out to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.