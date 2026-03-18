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Waynesville man pleads guilty to sharing child sexual abuse material online

ajc.com

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

Crime & Law
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16 minutes ago
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A Warren County man indicted on more than four dozen charges related to child sexual exploitation images has changed his plea.

Patrick Brian Powers, 60, of Waynesville pleaded guilty Tuesday before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe to all 63 charges: 43 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to his plea document.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.

Patrick Powers

Credit: Warren County Jail

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Credit: Warren County Jail

Powers reportedly transferred and disseminated material showing children in a state of nudity and engaged in sexual activity to other people from July 9 through Dec. 12, 2025, on a social media platform and was alleged to have had 46 pieces of child sexual abuse material in is possession on Dec. 12, according to his indictment.

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Jen Roppel Balduf covers public safety and crime. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.