Who is Caleb Flynn? What to know about the man accused of killing wife, Ashley

He is represented by Dayton attorney L. Patrick Mulligan of Moermond & Mulligan, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during a Thursday, March 19 arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court. A judge raised Flynn’s bond from $2 million to $3.5 million. He has been held in the Miami County Jail since his Feb. 19 arrest.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead in the bedroom of the couple’s home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court. Caleb Flynn called 911 early Feb. 16 to report that his wife was shot during a break-in. Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said she was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene.

Caleb Flynn, who is from Braham, Minnesota, most recently worked as a vice president of sales for Richard D. Smith & Sons, according to his LinkedIn profile. The business is owned and operated by his wife’s family.

He was the worship arts pastor at Living Word Church in Vandalia from August 2010 to June 2015; the worship director at Free Chapel in Spartanburg, South Carolina, from July 2015 to February 2021; and he was with Life and Annuities Insurance-Equis Financial, from January to November 2021, according to his profile. He also served as a worship pastor at the family’s home church, the Christian Life Center in Butler Twp.

He graduated from Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee, where he studied pastoral and music ministry and music.

Flynn was an “American Idol” contestant for season 12 in 2013.

“Music is all I know, it’s what i live to do and I love to sing, so that’s why I auditioned, maybe my wife kind of nudged me a little bit, too,” he said during his “Road to Hollywood” interview posted on YouTube.

“I absolutely love the Lord, I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty, just umph, love her,” he said.

He said his favorite former “Idol” contestant is Carrie Underwood because he admires her attitude and passion. Also, he said that if his wife dyed her hair blonde, she would look just like her.

He told interviewers that he works harder than anyone he knows: “When I want something, I’m going to go after it.”

Cunningham Court residents described the Flynn family as wonderful, active neighbors who have lived on the cul-de-sac for about four or five years.

Neighbors said the Flynns and their two elementary-age daughters were often seen outside with the family’s two Goldendoodles. They have a volleyball net set up in the backyard, a basketball hoop along the driveway and they said Caleb Flynn would toss a softball with his daughters outside as well.

The Dayton Daily News continues to follow this case. Here is a roundup of our coverage so far:

Judge raises bond to $3.5M in Ashley Flynn murder case

The lawyer for Caleb Flynn asked for a reasonable bond during an arraignment hearing, Thursday, March 19.

Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall instead increased the bond for Caleb Flynn to $3.5 million from the $2 million bond set in Miami County Municipal Court because of the aggravated murder charge.

Flynn was shackled at the hands and feet when a deputy led him into the courtroom. About a dozen of Ashley Flynn’s family members attended the hearing, sitting in the public gallery behind the prosecutor.

Ashley Flynn murder case: Husband indicted on 11 counts

Family of Ashley Flynn withdraws protection order motion against husband

The couple’s two elementary-aged girls are staying with other family members.

WATCH: Early moments of Ashley Flynn homicide investigation released

Body and dash camera footage show the early moments of the investigation into Ashley Flynn’s death in Tipp City last month.

A timeline of the Ashley Flynn murder case, husband’s arrest

Within 82 hours of the shooting death of Ashley Flynn her husband, Caleb Flynn, was arrested on suspicion of murder and accused of staging the crime scene to look like a home invasion.

Here is a timeline of events as they unfolded.

Ashley Flynn case: Husband in jail on suspicion of murder

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Caleb Flynn was arrested and was charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The former music pastor is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, a beloved Tipp City Schools volleyball coach and educator. She was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University.

FBI joins Ashley Flynn case: Husband starred on ‘American Idol’

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI are among agencies assisting with the investigation into the shooting that devastated a Tipp City family active in the community, schools and their church.

“We have also reached out to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Dayton FBI office, who are also assisting us not only for manpower purposes but also additional resources and expertise in certain fields that can help in this situation,” Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said.

VIDEO: Tipp City police chief discusses investigation into Ashley Flynn homicide

Tipp City homicide: Autopsy conducted; Police reviewing tips, evidence

An autopsy was conducted the morning of Feb. 17.

Investigators were following up the information and evidence obtained during the autopsy.

Police were reviewing tips from the community and asked people with video footage or any information to come forward.

Tipp City neighbors shocked about shooting of Ashley Flynn in reported burglary

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Neighbors of Ashley Flynn expressed shock a day after her death, questioning how this could happen in their tight-knit community.