Breaking: Hamilton man arrested after sextortion investigation

Hamilton man arrested after sextortion investigation

ajc.com

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
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23 minutes ago
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A Hamilton man is in jail after detectives investigating a reported sexual extortion case involving a Butler County juvenile allegedly uncovered images of prepubescent children in sexual situations on his electronic devices.

According to Butler County Sheriff’s Office, its detective division was notified at 3 p.m. March 10 of a juvenile within the Ross School District alleging she was being “sextorted” by her adult male neighbor.

After speaking with the Ross School resource officer and the victim, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Silver Lane in Hamilton.

Several electronic devices were seized during the investigation.

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Brandon E. Anderson, 40, of Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and charged with obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor, and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

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Brandon E. Anderson, 40, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, after attempting to prevent detectives from entering the residence.

Following a forensic examination of the seized devices, detectives allegedly located multiple images depicting prepubescent female juveniles in states of nudity and engaged in sexual acts.

Anderson was subsequently charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Due to the volume of content discovered, the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office.

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“Protecting our children is one of the most important responsibilities we have,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement.

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About the Author

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Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.