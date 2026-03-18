Hamilton man arrested after sextortion investigation

After speaking with the Ross School resource officer and the victim, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Silver Lane in Hamilton.

Several electronic devices were seized during the investigation.

Brandon E. Anderson, 40, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, after attempting to prevent detectives from entering the residence.

Following a forensic examination of the seized devices, detectives allegedly located multiple images depicting prepubescent female juveniles in states of nudity and engaged in sexual acts.

Anderson was subsequently charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Due to the volume of content discovered, the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Explore Tip leads to arrest of Butler County woman on child obscenity charges

“Protecting our children is one of the most important responsibilities we have,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement.