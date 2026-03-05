Tip leads to arrest of Butler County woman on child obscenity charges

During the investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence, BCSO said.

Detectives interviewed McCreadie and seized several electronic devices believed to contain evidence related to the case, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary review of those devices revealed “at least two images and/or videos consistent with the material reported to investigators,” according to BCSO.

Detectives also have determined that two of the images were sent to other recipients, the sheriff’s office said.

McCreadie was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

BCSO said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue conducting a “thorough forensic examination” of the seized electronic devices to determine if additional images exist and to identify any other individuals who may have received or been involved in the distribution of this material.

“This type of crime is among the most disturbing that law enforcement encounters,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement. “You have to be a pretty low person to possess such vile material where the ultimate victims are innocent children. We will continue to work tirelessly to identify anyone involved in exploiting children and hold them fully accountable.”