Middletown man on the run for 2 years gets 8 years in prison for vehicular homicide

Reed was arrested in December in Richmond, Indiana, by the city’s police department and the U.S. Marshals Service on outstanding warrants for aggravated vehicular homicide and drug trafficking. Three additional charges, including a third-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, were dismissed as part of the plea.

Reed was indicted in April 2023 on aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence. Prosecutors said he had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the Oct. 8, 2022, crash.

Police said Reed was driving a white sedan when he struck a motorcycle head-on at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. The motorcyclist, 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown, was killed.

Reed was scheduled to be arraigned in May 2023 in Butler County Common Pleas Court but never appeared. As of October 2024, he still had not made a court appearance, according to court records. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest in 2024 after he failed to show up for arraignment.