137 animals removed from Ohio home due to severe neglect

Agents found the home had severe rodent and insect infestations and animals kept in filthy cages with inadequate food, water or sanitation, according to the Humane Society.

Agents removed 137 animals, including:

• 92 guinea pigs

• 33 chinchillas

• Five cockatiels

• Four rabbits

• One frog

• One hamster

• One dog

Explore 33 animals rescued from Dayton home during neglect investigation

The conditions reportedly put the animals at a severe health risk. Multiple animals didn’t have hay or proper nutrition, and several water bottles were completely dry, the Humane Society said.

Agents removed 99 cages from the home. Several cages housed multiple animals.

“This was an extremely challenging environment for any animal to live in,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Our priority right now is ensuring each of these animals receive the care, nutrition and medical attention they desperately need.”

Multiple guinea pigs had lice infestations and severely overgrown nails and others had additional medical concerns. The Humane Society’s veterinary team is evaluating the animals and treating them for immediate and long-term health issues.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the animals involved, but cases like this often reflect something deeper than animal care alone,” Weltge said. “Animal hoarding is frequently connected to underlying mental health challenges.”

The Humane Society has a licensed social work on staff to help. Anyone who may be struggling to care for multiple animals can call the Humane Society at 937-268-PETS (7387).

“Our goal is not only to protect animals, but also to connect individuals with resources and support that can help them before a situation escalates to this level,” Weltge said.

A hearing is scheduled for March 17 in Dayton Municipal Court to determine permanent custody of the animals.

In January agents rescued 33 animals, including 31 cats, a dog and a opossum, from a Old Orchard Avenue home.

As of Friday, several of the rescued cats are still looking for a home, the Humane Society said.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit hsdayton.org/adopt/.