1 in custody after search for missing child in Franklin, Middletown

Crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to Emerald Edge apartments in Franklin on reports of a missing child and mother, according to Brian Pacifico, the police captain with the City of Franklin Police Department. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to Emerald Edge apartments in Franklin on reports of a missing child and mother, according to Brian Pacifico, the police captain with the City of Franklin Police Department. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A search for a child and a mother in Franklin has ended, with the 25-year-old woman facing charges.

Crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to Emerald Edge apartments in Franklin on reports of a missing child and mother, according to Brian Pacifico, the police captain with the City of Franklin Police Department.

Pacifico said a 911 dispatcher could hear children talking in the background of a 911 call and they triangulated the call to find a location.

He added police officers checked different apartments for the children’s location and they finally found the location with no adults in the residence and three children at the scene.

Pacifico said upon talking with the children and their neighbors, police found that four children and a dog are supposed to be in the apartment.

Neighbors said they thought the child might have been chasing the dog who they thought escaped the house, according to Pacifico.

Later on, police found out the children’s grandmother has the dog in Brookville, he said.

Pacifico said at that point, they were searching for the six-year-old and mother and multiple agencies showed up to the scene to help look for them.

“Through investigations and through conversations, they found the six-year-old was located in Middletown at a babysitter’s house,” he said.

Pacifico confirmed the child is safe and no injuries were reported.

He said the mother showed up to the apartment and was taken into custody.

She will face child endangerment charges and possibly other charges, Pacifico said.

In Other News
1
Forest bathing, communal dancing and more part of upcoming workshops at...
2
FC Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund, a Lakota grad, is first to be featured...
3
Shamrock Shuffle race, block party set for March 14
4
Best of Butler County 2026: The 10 closest races so far
5
Fairfield Schools approve sweeping budget cuts ahead of levy vote

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.