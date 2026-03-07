1 in custody after search for missing child in Franklin, Middletown

Pacifico said a 911 dispatcher could hear children talking in the background of a 911 call and they triangulated the call to find a location.

He added police officers checked different apartments for the children’s location and they finally found the location with no adults in the residence and three children at the scene.

Pacifico said upon talking with the children and their neighbors, police found that four children and a dog are supposed to be in the apartment.

Neighbors said they thought the child might have been chasing the dog who they thought escaped the house, according to Pacifico.

Later on, police found out the children’s grandmother has the dog in Brookville, he said.

Pacifico said at that point, they were searching for the six-year-old and mother and multiple agencies showed up to the scene to help look for them.

“Through investigations and through conversations, they found the six-year-old was located in Middletown at a babysitter’s house,” he said.

Pacifico confirmed the child is safe and no injuries were reported.

He said the mother showed up to the apartment and was taken into custody.

She will face child endangerment charges and possibly other charges, Pacifico said.