Miami basketball: RedHawks unbeaten season ends in MAC quarterfinal

CLEVELAND — No. 20 Miami suffered its first defeat with a shocking 87-83 loss to UMass in its first game of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday, spoiling the last perfect record in Division I men’s basketball.

Daniel Hankins-Sanford made a tiebreaking layup with 29 seconds remaining, and the Minutemen escaped with victory in a quarterfinal game that had 12 lead changes and 10 ties.