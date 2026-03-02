‘120 Hours Behind Bars’ episode featuring Butler Co. Jail airs today

The Butler County Jail will be in the national spotlight tonight when its episode of the Discovery Channel docuseries “120 Hours Behind Bars” airs at 9 p.m.
A promo for the two-hour episode reads, “Inside Butler County Jail, a six-term sheriff and his seasoned staff confront an unrelenting opioid crisis. As drugs flood the facility, officers work to dismantle the supply ring and maintain order.”
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office previously posted to its social media account that the series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars.”
“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” BCSO said.
Since it premiered in January, “120 Hours Behind Bars” has featured:
- The Washington Parish, Louisiana, jail, which “battles overcrowding and chaos.”
- The Leake County Jail near Jackson, Mississippi, where “a rural county jail is gripped by meth addiction and repeat offenders.
- The Clayton County Jail near Atlanta as it faces “dangerous infrastructure issues.”
- The Caddo Parish Correctional Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, which “is struggling with a staffing shortage” and where “the inmates outnumber the deputies by 180 to one.”
- The Virginia Beach Correctional Center, where a “party town with a vibrant nightlife” makes its correctional center “one of the busiest city jails in the state.”
- The Bristol County Jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, where changing demographics are bringing in more violent, gang-affiliated criminals, and “staff must manage a higher-risk population without the facility slipping into chaos.”
