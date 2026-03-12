Wawa opens another Liberty Twp. store, the 10th in Ohio

The design includes a ‘Fly thru’ pickup lane where customers can pick up food they ordered and paid for on the Wawa app.

Known for its made-to-order food – including hoagies, pizza, and baked goods sandwiches – the store also offers a plethora of coffee selections, snacks, candy, packaged beverages along with grab and go fresh foods.

At 6,300-square feet, the store is larger than most locations, including the Cincinnati-Dayton Road site, has a different kitchen layout, and all beverages are grouped together. There are eight fueling stations containing 16 pumps.

“Wawa is thrilled to mark a full-circle moment and return to the area where it first kicked off its Ohio expansion in April 2025 to celebrate the milestone of the 10th store statewide and continue its growth in the region,” Wawa said in a statement.

Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open 60 stores in Ohio with 5-8 stores opening each year. Wawa invests about $7.5 million in each store and will employ an average of 35 associates at each.

To mark the store’s 8 a.m. opening, there will be a Parade of the Ages presentation showcasing milestones over the company’s 200-year history. The first 100 customers will receive Wawa t-shirts. Free coffee will be given to customers through Sunday.

There will also be a Hoagies for Heroes contest with first responders from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office competing against Liberty Twp. firefighters. Last year’s competition ended in a tie. A $1,000 donation will be given to each team’s charity of choice.

The Wawa Foundation will also make a $2,500 grant to our partners at Special Olympics Ohio to support the Polar Plunge and various programs throughout the year in support of athletes.

The family and associate owned company is privately held, with the first Wawa food market opening in 1964 as an outlet for the company’s dairy products. Fueling stations were added in 1996.

More than 1 billion customers are served annually by the company’s 47,000 associates, with over 182 million cups of coffee brewed. That’s in addition to more than 183 hoagies and sandwiches ordered each year.

MORE DETAILS

Location: 4260 Hamilton-Middletown Road (Ohio 4)

Size: Single-story, 6,300 square-foot store with eight fueling stations containing 12 pumps