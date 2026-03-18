Last 2 Heartless Felons gang members plead guilty in scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into prison

They and co-defendants Tyrone Tywan Lavel Robinson, 28, also of Cleveland, along with inmate Jamall Lewis, 32, were indicted in March 2025 by a county grand jury for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, and single counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possessing criminal tools, all felony charges.

The Heartless Felons gang members tried to smuggle methamphetamine and MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, into the prison between February and October 2022, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said previously.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol opened an investigation when prison staff spotted a drone.

“There appears to have been an effort to get a firearm into the prison as well,” Fornshell said.

Bouyer pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possessing criminal tools. As part of her plea, four other counts were dismissed.

The prosecution and defense are recommending a total sentence of 18 months in prison. Following Bouyer’s release, the parole board could impose up to two years of probation, according to court documents.

Explore Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into Warren Correctional

McQueen pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, participating in a criminal gang, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools. As part of her plea, three other counts were dismissed.

The prosecution and defense are recommending a total sentence of three years in prison. Following her release, McQueen faces mandatory probation of up to five years, according to court records.

Robinson was sentenced by Peeler in January to six to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty as charged.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Lewis pleaded guilty in October 2025 to all charges except participating in a criminal gang. He was sentenced to 3-4½ years, to be served consecutively to his sentence of 30 years to life for an aggravated murder conviction in 2016 out of Cuyahoga County. He remains incarcerated at WCI and will not be eligible for parole until 2063, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

The case also involved attempted drug smuggling at the Trumbull Correctional Institution in northeast Ohio, Fornshell said.