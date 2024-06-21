BreakingNews
Investigators find alleged driver in fatal Hanover Twp. hit-skip crash

Investigators find alleged driver in fatal Hanover Twp. hit-skip crash

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
46 minutes ago
X

Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators have located the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a fatal June 13 pedestrian crash overnight in Hanover Twp.

The name of the driver has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Mary Beth Blankenship, 37, Hamilton, died of blunt force trauma after the hit-and-run crash on Boyle Road, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office.

Blankenship was apparently walking home on Millville Road when she was struck in the 2300 block, said Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff. Her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office asked for help in locating the vehicle involved believed to be a 2014 or newer maroon Toyota Highlander. On Thursday, deputies said they found the alleged driver and vehicle and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Poff at (513) 785-1218.

In Other News
1
What’s next for the Forest Fair Village redevelopment?
2
County jail program paused after sex, smuggling allegations involving...
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Local bowling alleys morph for the good of the business
5
29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top