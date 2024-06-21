Investigators find alleged driver in fatal Hanover Twp. hit-skip crash

Mary Beth Blankenship, 37, Hamilton, died of blunt force trauma after the hit-and-run crash on Boyle Road, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office.

Blankenship was apparently walking home on Millville Road when she was struck in the 2300 block, said Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff. Her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office asked for help in locating the vehicle involved believed to be a 2014 or newer maroon Toyota Highlander. On Thursday, deputies said they found the alleged driver and vehicle and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Poff at (513) 785-1218.