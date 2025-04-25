OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force on Saturday will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint.
The time and location will be released the day of the checkpoint.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
In Other News
1
Should a restaurant be part of Marsh Park masterplan?
2
Former Weatherwax golf course, now Meadow Ridge Metropark, blossoming...
3
Four local arts directors part of CreativeOhio’s new leadership...
4
Butler County considering hiring freeze in ‘terrifying’ economy
5
Monroe Schools gymnasium will become two stories of classrooms due to...
About the Author