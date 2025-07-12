VIDEO: Child gets stuck inside claw machine at Mason Community Center

WATCH: Video shows the child getting into the claw machine

A man with a volunteer shirt walks by the machine, appearing to see the child’s legs sticking out of the door before the child fully enters the machine.

In another clip, employees appear to unplug the machine and bring it into a nearby store as a woman who appears to be the child’s mom walks with them.

Police and EMS then work to open the back of the machine, letting the child out. A police report confirms the child had no injuries.

In the end, it appears the child gave their brand-new stuffed animal to their mom after they were let out.